There was plenty of ground to cover and a lot of new faces in the room for the first meeting of the LHSAA’s select schools since the summer of 2019.
Information and financial transparency were at the heart of the 90-minute meeting held Wednesday at the LHSAA office in Baton Rouge.
Financial reports on select football and basketball events detailed profits made by schools in 2021-22. Plans for the upcoming softball (St. Julien Park in Broussard) and baseball (Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond) were also detailed.
The big takeaway financially was the amount of money each school received after playing in football title games at Tulane and UL in December. Catholic and Jesuit netted $75,291 after all expenses were paid for their Division I game played at Tulane, for which more than 10,000 tickets were sold.
“I am most pleased about the number of schools that came out so we could report what we have done so far and be as transparent as possible,” Brother Martin principal Ryan Gallagher said. “It is important for us to be better about our communication with each other.
“We appreciate the LHSAA letting us meet here. Because of COVID, it has been tough to meet like this. Now, hopefully, we can meet every year in January before the LHSAA convention.”
The last time select schools met as a group was in July 2019, six months after the all LHSAA member schools voted to approve separate championships run by the select schools in the sports split along select/nonselect lines — football, basketball, baseball and softball.
A cross section of coaches/administrators from across the state gathered in the LHSAA’s Hall of Fame room where Gallagher, Catholic athletic director Ben DiPalma and others detailed what has happened since 2019.
“It is important to be transparent about finances and also to show that we have a plan,” DiPalma said. “It has been so long since we’ve been able to meet as a group … we needed to meet so the schools could see what we have been doing.”
DiPalma also presented a plan that could move select schools from five competition divisions to three. He stressed that it is not a proposal, but something to study as a means to find a competitive balance. It was noted that select schools could approve the plan on their own.
Gallagher asked schools at the meeting to offer feedback on the three-division plan in advance of the LHSAA’s June executive committee meeting. Gallagher noted that the executive committee will address three definitions for select schools.
One of those definitions could increase the number of select schools by about 60. It would move all charter schools, all schools with magnet/magnet components and those parishes with open enrollment into the select group. DiPalma said there are 106 select schools, which make up about 25% of the LHSAA membership.
More about numbers
DiPalma told the group that by using an online ticketing service the select schools do not utilize a bank account and the ticket service sends each school a gate percentage check after each championship event.
E.D. White and University High received $41,705 from their Division III football final at UL.
Division II Liberty and Hannan got the largest payouts of $11,731 from the boys basketball tourney at the Cajundome based on attendance. Finalists in the girls basketball tourney at the Alario Center received $1,870.
Catholic-New Iberia principal Stella Arabie said entities in the area helped underwrite costs for events in the Lafayette area. Friends of Prep Sports was listed as a contributor to the girls basketball tourney.