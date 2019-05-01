When Tia Lee says her daughter showed an interest in running at an early age, she pauses and waits for the obvious question.
How young was Brusly High School sprinter Ta’la Spates when she made her first trip around a track? The answer: not old enough to walk on her own.
“I had her when I was still in college at Louisiana Tech and I brought her to the track with me for my workouts,” Lee said. “We put her in a walker. Ta’la just took off and went all the way around the track. My teammates said, ‘Well look at that. Looks like you got another runner in the family.’ ”
Lee was a star sprinter and a key part of the track dynasty at Class 1A Southern Lab in the 1990s. Now the principal at East Feliciana Middle School, Lee never pushed her daughter to run.
It happened naturally. Now she gets to watch her daughter run one last time as a high schooler during Saturday’s Class 3A portion of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field meet at LSU.
For Lee, it a natural progression. Or the track version of the circle of life.
“I just always wanted to run,” Spates, a UL signee, said. “My godmother (longtime local coach Tracy Landry) used to bring me to Future Track Club practices and had me do workouts when I was 4. I know she wanted me to use all my energy so I would sleep well. But I wanted to be with those older kids because I wanted to finish a workout as fast as them.”
After she signed with UL during the early signing period, everything pointed to a stellar senior season. Illnesses before the LHSAA’s indoor meet and last week’s Class 3A, Region 2 brought disappointment.
Instead of running both signature events she and her mother share, the 100 and 400 meters, Spates managed to qualify just for the 400. She also will compete in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays for the Panthers.
“I was crying after the 100 because it was the slowest I’ve ever run in high school,” Spates said. “My mom told not to cry and that things happen for a reason. Maybe it’s my day to focus on the 400 and relays. That's how I see it."
Lee proudly points out that Spates, now 17, has other goals. She opted for UL over Tech and other choices because she can major in nursing. But the Brusly honor student’s ultimate goal is medical school. That would come after pushing her track career to its limits.
Brusly coach Trent Ellis, who coached mother and daughter, is proud of both women.
“I started my first track club with Tia and my sister Jemia (Ellis, a former LSU sprinter),” Ellis said. “Time flies.”
Like mother and daughter, Ellis sees similarities in their running styles. Whenever Spates ponders what would happen if she raced her mother in her prime, Lee has a quick comeback in mother-knows-best style.
“I tell her, ‘No you wouldn’t beat me. You might be beside me at the start, but I would win,’ ” Lee says with a laugh.