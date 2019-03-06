LAKE CHARLES — It has been over three months since Scotlandville beat Catholic High 58-52 in an early-season tournament game. That time passage is just one factor that makes their Division I select semifinal match-up an intriguing one.
There should be plenty of intrigue with four local teams to follow as semifinal games conclude Thursday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament.
Scotlandville is one of three local defending champions set to open their title defense in the tourney at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Class 5A Walker and 3A Madison Prep are the others.
“You can't take much from that November game to apply to this one,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “We’re a different team than we were then and so is Catholic. There are similarities in how we play. It all comes down to who plays the best for 32 minutes Thursday.”
Top-seeded Scotlandville (32-2) plays No. 5 Catholic (28-5) at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the first of three local games. No. 3 Walker (28-9) meets second-seeded Ouachita Parish (32-5) in a Class 5A semifinal at 4:45 p.m., followed by fourth-seeded Madison Prep (30-7) takes on No. 1 Sophie B. Wright (32-3) at 6:15 p.m. in a 3A semifinal.
The health of key players is a notable in two match-ups. Despite a nasty fall in last Friday’s quarterfinal win over Jesuit, Catholic’s 6-foot-5 Collin Holloway is good to go, according to coach Mark Cascio. Madison Prep standout Jahein Spencer is sidelined with a fractured toe/turf toe suffered in the regular-season finale against Brusly.
“I think we match up well with them,” Cascio said of Scotlandville. “Carlos always has Scotlandville so well prepared for this time of year. We have to match their intensity and confidence.”
Reece Beekman averages 22.1 points per game to pace Scotlandville, while Kentrell Garnett (19.2) is the top scorer for Catholic.
After winning the 5A title a year ago in its first tourney appearance since the 1960s, Walker finds itself in a different role this year.
“It is a little different being the hunted instead of the hunter like we were last year,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “The team last year was hungry to achieve something the school had never done. This group is motivated to prove last year wasn’t a fluke. Ouachita is a huge test. Their guards are good and they have size across the front.”
Jalen Cook averages 28.8 points a game for the Wildcats, who have won nine straight. Ouachita, which has a 17-game winning streak, is a new foe for Walker.
By contrast, Sophie B. Wright and Madison Prep have split two games. Elijah Tate is averaging 10 points a game and will be looked to for added scoring along with Jason Perry for MPA. The Chargers’ 6-8 freshman post player, Percy Daniels, blocked 17 shots in a quarterfinal win over Abbeville.
“Sophie B. Wright is a senior team that plays with a lot of emotion,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “There is a real sense of urgency for them. We need to generate that with these younger guys. Like we had through the playoffs, other people need to step up.”