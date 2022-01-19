Everyone knows the LSU women’s basketball program is experiencing a renaissance that includes a top 10 ranking.
Lesser know fact — so is former LSU player Quianna Chaney, whose youthful Southern Lab girls team is exceeding expectations. The Class 1A/Division IV Kittens upended 4A/Division II power Liberty 55-39 Tuesday night.
“The other day I came up with something,” Chaney said. “We practice very hard for two hours a day and I give them hell. I told them all they need to do in return is give the other team hell eight minutes at a time. They responded to that.”
If you lost track of Chaney, a former Southern Lab star, and the Kittens over the last four years you are not alone. Chaney led an SLHS roster with a small roster to the Division IV semifinals in 2018, months after ending her pro career overseas.
The Kittens played part of the first half of that semifinal with four players due to an injury/foul trouble. Southern Lab did not have enough players to field a team the next year. The 35-year-old Chaney continued to teach at the school, allowing time to rebuild the program.
“Part of it has to do with Mr. (Herman) Brister (SLHS director) and his vision for the school academically and in all other areas,” Chaney said. “We came back to Southern Lab the same year. I liked his vision.
“When I decided to retire as a player, I knew it was time. People ask me all the time when to is the right time to walk away from something. I don’t have an answer. I know I don’t leave anything until I believe I have given it my all. I knew I had not done that here.”
The Kittens are led by 5-foot-11 freshman Shaila Forman, the daughter of legendary SLHS player Shannon Forman. She averages 18 points a game.
Eighth-grader Asia Patin (11.8) and freshman Madison Alcerro (10.8) points a game for a squad that has just two seniors, IReNee Knighten and Noelle Cloyd.
Tuesday’s Liberty game matched Chaney against another top young female coach, Liberty's Valencia Wilson. Chaney had multiple game plans. It was point and counterpoint.
The Kittens gained led early, forcing Wilson to call a time out. Later, it was Chaney’s turn to call a timeout to quell a Liberty surge.
Like her players, Chaney is eager to learn. She leans on former LSU teammates Temeka Johnson and RaShonta LeBlanc for advice. Johnson spent one year at McKinley and now coaches at John Curtis. LeBlanc coaches in Texas. McKinley’s Krystal Flowers, Chaney’s SLHS teammate, is a another go-to source.
Meanwhile, the challenges keep coming. Southern Lab’s week ends with a game against 5A Ponchatoula at Liberty’s Ladies Night tripleheader Saturday.
“In order to grow, you have to be tested,” Chaney said. “There is still a lot for us to do.”