Brusly won’t be heading out to watch a movie Friday night, but the Panthers will be looking for a happy ending when they host Plaquemine in a game that could be billed as "Westside Story" part two.
Brusly (4-1, 3-0 District 6-4A) already defeated West Baton Rouge parish rival Port Allen 23-20, week one. This week, the Panthers host another nearby rival, Iberville Parish-based Plaquemine (5-0, 4-0), in a game that comes up as part of an eight-game district slate.
The teams have typically played in different classifications. Although they have played each other in preseason jamborees, Friday’s game will be their first regular season meeting since 2014, thanks to the Panthers' move up to Class 4A this fall. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Brusly.
“Obviously, the fans will be excited for the game,” Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said. “Its a game where its close for everybody to get here, and its supposed to be beautiful weather. (Playing a parish rival) is more about the fans than it is us and our players. We try to do the same thing week in and week out.”
Versatile Randall Matthews is a player expected to play a lead role for the host Panthers. A four-year starter, Matthews has played a variety of positions on offense, defense and special teams.
The 5-11, 180-pound senior has played cornerback where he has recorded 33 tackles, broken up three passes and intercepted another. He has also flashed 4.5 40-speed on kick returns, and ran one back for a touchdown in last week’s 49-20 win over Broadmoor.
“As many games as he’s played at this point, there’s not too much that goes on that he hasn’t already seen,” Schooler said. “He’s got a calm demeanor about him and he handles things well. We move him around week to week depending on injuries so he’ll play several different positions.”
Matthews has multi-sport experience. He is also a starter for the Brusly basketball team and qualified for last season’s LHSAA state track meet in the Class 3A 110-meter hurdles. It all contributes to his ability to stay in the moment on the football field.
“You really don’t want things to get out of control or for people to panic,” Matthews said. “No matter if its up or down, we’ve still got a mission to win the game. You want to keep everybody calm.”
Another facet in the overall package Matthews presents is his ability in the classroom. Schooler refers to him as an athletic and academic leader, and says Matthews has begun to draw recruiting interest from in-state schools.
For now the focus is on Plaquemine, and maintaining an unblemished district record.
“Our goal is to go 1-0 every week,” Matthews said. “We’ll gameplan to the best of our ability, watch as much film as we can and try to do our best against them on offense and defense.”