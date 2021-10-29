Seven weeks ago, District 8-2A rivals Episcopal and East Feliciana found themselves without opponents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, so they agreed to play each other in a game that would not count in the district standings and Episcopal eked out a road win.
The district rematch Friday night at Episcopal took on a completely different identity.
Episcopal turned six East Feliciana turnovers into 35 points and rolled up 501 yards of offense on the way to a 62-18 win.
Episcopal (8-0, 4-0) rushed for 282 yards and added a season-high 219 through the air. Thomas D’Armond caught seven passes for 144 yards and a score.
East Feliciana (3-5, 1-3) gained 341 yards total but were done in by five fumbles and an interception.
How it was won
The momentum of the game swung on consecutive plays in the second quarter.
Trailing 14-6, the Tigers were stuffed on a fourth-and-2 play from their own 46 and turned the ball over on downs.
On the next play, Lewis Ward hit Cooper Braud over the middle for a 45-yard score that gave the Knights a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Episcopal blew the game open with 34 points in the third quarter — 28 were scored off of four Tiger turnovers.
Players of the game
The Episcopal tandem of Lewis Ward and Clayton Braud: Ward completed 12 of 14 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 42 yards and two more scores. Braud showed his versatility by rushing for an 8-yard touchdown, passing for a 59-yard touchdown and catching a 45-yard scoring pass from Ward.
“Having two unselfish kids like them is a bonus,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “They both want to be the starting quarterback, but there can only be one. But both of them are willing to do whatever they can to help the team, whether it is run, catch or block.”
They said it
Bourgeois: “We learned a lot from when we played them the first time. The first game they didn’t have any turnovers. This game, they were a little careless with the ball and we cashed in.
East Feliciana coach Darrius Matthews: “When you play against a good team like Episcopal, you can’t make mistakes. They are a well-oiled machine. When we made mistakes, they made us pay for it. They lull you to sleep with the run and they do it so well. It is a good lesson for us and hopefully we can make a good run in the playoffs”
Notable
Episcopal won their 19th straight regular-season game and their 12th straight district game, with both streaks dating back to a 2019 loss to Dunham.