Last week the LHSAA's executive committee ended its summer meeting by approving a new breakdown of its select/nonselect schools.

It is a big change that now has more LHSAA member schools in the select category than nonselect, based on a list released late Monday.

The alphabetical list does not include which divisions schools will play in. But it does list 210 schools as select and 195 as nonselect. At the meeting last week, the committee was told there would likely be 207 nonselect schools and 198 select schools. One school included on the LHSAA's select schools list, Baton Rouge International School, announced it was closing earlier this year.

The changes the executive committee approved move all charter schools, any schools with magnet components or STEM components to the select side. Parishes with open enrollment policies that allow students to attend any school of choice also move into the select category.

According to a memo attached to the lists, schools have until June 21 to appeal their designation or change their status, method of gaining enrollment.

Here is the official breakdown provided by the LHSAA office Monday.