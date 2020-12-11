LAFAYETTE — The University High Cubs gave it all they had against the St. Thomas More Cougars in their quest to return to the Division II state title game.
The Cubs had 387 yards of offense and senior quarterback Brock Slaton threw to eight different receivers, but it wasn’t enough to take down the defending champion Cougars, as the Cubs fell short 31-23.
The Cubs were down 24-13 at halftime, and while they were able to move the ball on the Cougars throughout the night, a pair of costly interceptions and a lost fumble made it an uphill battle.
“I’m just proud of our guys,” Cubs coach Andy Martin said. “We lacked some execution in the first half on offense and defense, but the challenge at halftime to come back and show that we really know how to play football, and I thought we did that. We were right there in the game, and a break here or there and it could have been a tie game. I’m just proud of these guys. This group of seniors is a very special group. They fought hard the entire time and just stayed in the game. Can’t be more proud of this team that we have.”
“We just weren’t there with execution in the first half,” Martin said. “They have a good defense, they had a little bit to say about that. You saw in the second half, once we started executing and doing that, we kind of got back in the game right away. Shoutout to them; they’re a good football team. You can’t make those mistakes and expect to beat a team like that. I think we had to be a little bit cleaner in the first half on offense and defense, and it could’ve been a different story.”
“They (St. Thomas More) just kept playing,” Martin said. “Their quarterback (Walker Howard) is a very good player, and obviously (Jack) Bech is a great wide receiver. Just trying to defend them all night long, the guys really did a good job on them, but they’re great players. They had some good plays at big times.”
“Obviously we came up short,” Martin said. “Our goal is to win a state championship every single year, but what I tell our guys is after the game you can at each other and tell each other that you laid it all on the line for them, and I think they did that tonight. I’m proud of our guys; I really am. I’m proud of our seniors and I wish them the best.”