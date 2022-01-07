Catholic High School scored two goals in the first 10 minutes to set the stage for a 5-0 victory over Walker in the Division I, District 3 boys soccer opener for both teams on a cold Friday night at Catholic.
Defending Division I state champion Catholic (8-0-3, 1-0) led 2-0 at the half, and got two goals from speedy senior Buster Couhig and one from Brennan Breaux in the second half.
Walker (10-6-2, 0-1) was led by sophomore keeper Charlton McMorris, who had 14 saves but was under attack from Catholic’s potent offense all match.
“We played well against a good team,” Catholic coach J.B. Brunet said. “We played with good tempo and good shape. We were good in our attacking and defensive transitions. Our passing was good. I thought Walker’s keeper was real good. It was also our senior night and I’m happy for our players.”
Max Cavana scored five minutes into the match off a corner-kick play. Nathan Barbera scored near the net at 10 minutes.
Couhig found an opening for a 12-yard goal at the 50th minute. Walker had its first two corner kicks in the 64th minute. On the second try, Catholic keeper Jacob Johnston caught the corner kick and quickly kicked it to Couhig at midfield. Couhig beat two defenders and finished with a 15-yard shot for his eighth goal of the season.
Breaux scored off a Chris Day assist in the 67th minute to set the final margin.
The majority of the match was played on Walker’s defensive side of the field.
“Catholic is the best team in the state until somebody knocks them off,” Walker coach Ray Linton said. “We knew they were going to be able to move the ball. I don’t think they have that guy up front that is a finisher like they had last year. They’re so well organized and don’t make any mistakes. They’re coached very well. Catholic is legit, and they’re going to be right there at the end in the playoffs.
“We’re a small team across the board. I thought we did a good job of fighting back after giving up the two early goals. Charlton McMorris was all-state for us last year and he keeps us in games. I’m pleased with our effort. We played with enthusiasm and determination. We’re making progress as a team.”
Linton said his center back Andreas Vega played well as did Angel Vega Rivera and Dylan Bailey.
Catholic had six shots on goal in the final 10 minutes of the first half, and McMorris had six saves in that stretch.