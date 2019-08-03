When is the No. 13 not a bad thing? When you are Lee High girls basketball guard Diamond Hunter.
Hunter’s revealed the list of the 13 schools she has scholarship offers from, while East Ascension has announced the hiring of Brittney Perry Williams as its new softball coach.
The Louisiana-heavy list of schools that have offered Hunter a scholarship prior to her senior season include: Southern University, the University of Louisiana, Southeastern Louisiana University, the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Grambling, McNeese, Nicholls State and Northwestern State.
Hunter, who led the Patriots to the Division II select title last spring, has out-of-state offers from Ouachita Baptist, Sam Houston, Southern Mississippi, North Texas and Georgia Southwestern State University.
Williams was most recently an assistant at Zachary High. She is a Zachary native and played for her older sister Tyra Perry at Western Kentucky University, a former Zachary and LSU player who is now the head coach at Illinois.
Williams succeeds Katie Ocmand Marse, who has accepted a teaching job at Lutcher.
Prep notables
St. Michael the Archangel will host a fall sports media day from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday in Room 204 at the school.
Players and coaches for football, volleyball, cross country and swimming will have photos taken and record videos. Senior girls basketball players also will be involved in the event.
• Broadmoor is seeking home/away boys basketball tournaments or games for Nov. 25-27, Dec. 4-7 and/or Jan. 17th. Contact head coach, Terrence Gillette at (225) 247-4601.