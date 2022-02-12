After the bidistrict round of the Division IV playoffs, Isidore Newman has been on the road progressing deeper into the playoffs as the 10th seed. After a 2-0 victory against No. 3 Episcopal, the Greenies get to make one more road trip to Hammond for the state championship game.
“We’re not done yet,” Newman’s team shouted as they posed for a picture after the win.
Newman (12-8-3) will return to Strawberry Stadium on Southeastern University’s campus Monday to face the same team that beat them last season in the quarterfinals, No. 1 Pope John Paul II.
The Greenies played a game of two halves against the Episcopal Knights (18-6-1) who despite having eight shots on goal in the second half, three from inside 10 yards, could not deliver one into the net.
Newman (12-8-3) began the game on the offensive, winning most 50/50 balls and controlling possession early. They found their first strike into the Knights’ defense in the 28th minute when Alexander Dultz delivered a ground pass to Cole Spady who was cutting toward the goal. The freshman finished the assist with a shot to the right of Episcopal’s Wade Roberie to put the Greenies on the board before halftime.
Episcopal could not muster any answer. The Knights had three shots on goal compared to Newman’s nine shots by the end of the first half.
“If you play against a team that plays really well that is able to switch the field you got to disrupt it,” Episcopal head coach Kiran Booluck said. “We had to pressure them.”
By the start of the second half, both teams had drastically changed their strategies. Episcopal now pushed the ball downfield in quick spurts and controlled possession for a majority of the half. Newman stopped playing as aggressive after Spady received a yellow card at the 42-minute mark.
Spady tripped over the feet of Episcopal’s Garett Reimann after the former took a difficult shot on goal. The Newman freshman received the yellow card after he retaliated against Reimann by purposefully bumping a shoulder into the Knights defender. After the incident, Newman could only hold back the ever-pressing Knights and was unable to push anything downfield until the last minutes of the game.
“(Cole) is one of our best players, we can’t afford to not have him on the field,” Newman head coach Tooraj Badie said.
The Knights were set up with plenty opportunities — free kicks, corner kicks and throw-ins. However, all but one of the Knights’ strikes were saved by Greenies’ goalkeeper, Journey Manson. Manson recorded 10 saves, including seven in the second half.
“We needed a little bit of luck,” Booluck said. “Luck of slice on the ball, a missed kick a bounce on the ball, a blade of grass that’s a little bit flunky, those are the little things.”
Newman rediscovered their spark in the 82nd minute when Spady drove downfield and dished the ball to Leo Singer for an easy one-on-one shot to the left of Roberie’s outstretched arms.
Newman fans erupted after Singer’s goal, although the final whistle had not blown. In several minutes the Greenies had knocked a third opponent out of the playoffs on the road.
“We’re playing with house money here,” Badie said. “Nobody is counting on us to be here and to be honest we’re shocked that we are here.”