ROAD RESETS
District 4-5A rivals Zachary (2-1) and Scotlandville (2-1) seek pivotal road wins. The Broncos play without QB Eli Holstein for the first time and travel just under four hours to play 5-0 Winona, Ms. A week after losing 31-28 to West Monroe, Scotlandville faces another 5A power in Archbishop Rummel (4-0).
TALE OF TWO CARVERS
Confusing? Let’s clear it up. Catholic High (3-1) plays G.W. Carver (5-0) of Montgomery, Ala., a 6A school, at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Meanwhile, New Orleans based-G.W. Carver (2-2) of District 11-4A makes its second trip to Ascension Parish this season by play Dutchtown. The Rams lost St. Amant Week 1.
1A UNBEATENS
Remember when Many hosted Newman, a rare regular matchup between top 2A select/nonselect schools, last week? White Castle at Catholic-Pointe Coupee continues that theme locally in Class 1A. Newman-Many was a contrast in pass vs. run offenses. The Bulldogs and Hornets, both LHSAA runners-up in 2019, run triple option offenses.
NONDISTRICT FINALES
Week 5 marks the midway point of the 2022 season and is also the final week of nondistrict action for almost all local teams. League play begins in Districts 4-5A, 5-5A, 8-3A, 6-2A, 6-1A, 8-1A and 9-1A next week. Denham Springs travels to St. Thomas More) for another notable nondistrict finale.