Players graduating from middle school and moving on to high school happens every year. But what about a middle school coach moving up to follow some of his players?
That Reginald Ware’s story. The 49-year-old Ware is a former Belaire High assistant who built Westdale Middle School into a championship power in recent years.
“Tara is the school where a lot of the kids from Westdale go and I know some of them are not playing football now and some have kind of lost their way,” Ware said. “I see this as a chance to make a difference.”
Ware is a Lake Providence graduate who played wide receiver at Southern University in 1992-93. He led Westdale to a runner-up finish to CSAL in the East Baton Rouge Middle School Championships last fall. He takes over for Hansoni Holland, who spent two years as head coach at Tara.
“It is hard to succeed in the Class 4A district,” Ware said. “Brusly and West Feliciana are joining the district this year and they bring great programs and some new facilities.
“Lack of resources and facilities are big challenges, along with getting kids out for the team and keeping them. With that said, I am a big fan of some of the things Belaire has done the last couple of years. I am hoping we can emulate that.”
Though he will not formally join the faculty until next fall, Ware said he is has already been on site at Tara assessing equipment, facilities and meeting with players and students. He is also looking to build a coaching staff.
Ware seeks a spring scrimmage opponent for May 13. Ware said he hopes to get between 25 and 30 players out for spring practice and is working to develop a practice schedule that allows players to have after school transportation.