When No. 2 University High (24-6) defeated No. 15 Ben Franklin 76-36 in the regional round of the boys’ Division II basketball playoffs on Tuesday, it was the third consecutive year the Cubs eliminated the Falcons from the playoffs.
Ben Franklin (11-13) trailed 14-6 early in the first quarter but struggled to deal with U-High’s aggressive press defense. Under duress and forced into quick turnovers, he Falcons fell behind 27-8 after the first quarter. Ben Franklin coach Derrick Allen said no team pressed as hard in the regular season as U-High did.
“This year wasn’t as good by looking at the points, but at the same time my kids came to compete and we had some positive things within press break,” Allen said. “Not everything was positive because they turned the ball over and stuff like that, but that is what that team did all season.
They were equipped to actually function that way. Hopefully we can learn from this and next year we’ll be better, and hopefully, we don’t get put with University High again so we won’t end up in the same locker room, same situation.”
U-High continued to press and extended its lead to 43-18 at halftime. The Cubs opened on a 6-0 run, but Ben Franklin countered with offense of its own with a 7-4 run to cut the lead to 53-25. But once again, the Cubs forced Ben Franklin into more mistakes and led 60-25 going into the fourth quarter.
“We hadn’t played in 10 days so I kind of wanted to see us come out and do what we normally do,” said U-High coach Joe Spencer. “Take care of the offensive end in terms of taking good shots, playing good defense, rebounding the basketball. For the most part we were able to do that and get back into it.”
U-High ended with DJ Morton and Milan Mejia as its top two scorers with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Ben Franklin’s Larry Honeywood scored a game-high 20 points.
Going forward, U-High will play No. 10 Loyola Prep (15-18) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
“I think we’ve got to continue to get better,” Spencer said. “I know it might sound silly this time of year, but we’ve got to keep improving because every game — the competition level in the playoffs is going to improve. We’ve got to keep playing better and keep improving in practice and playing better as we move on to that next game.”