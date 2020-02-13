BR.gracekingdenham.021420.01.jpg
Denham Springs’ Brennan Amato hits the ball with his hand against Grace King during the match up held at Denham Spring High School on Thursday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Boys basketball

McKinley 67, Woodlawn 15

Woodlawn 3 3 2 7-15

Mckinley 27 11 20 9-67

SCORING: WOODLAWN: R. McDowell 5, A. East 5, M. Alford 3, S. Ursin 2; McKINLEY: Erica Lafayette 26, Diamond Bell 15, Megan Brown 11, Jameila Moore 6, Tasia Love 4, Kenyal Perry 4, Tori Ferry 1

3-POINT GOALS: Woodlawn 2 (Alford, East); McKinley 3 (Lafayette 2, Brown)

District 7-3A Tournament

Brusly 69, Mentorship 49

Madison Prep 67, West Feliciana 27

University 65, Glen Oaks 47

Baker 75, Parkview Baptist 64

Girls basketball

Madison Prep 69, U-High 57

Madison Prep 15 11 14 28-69

University High 13 16 18 10-57

SCORING: MPA: Aynessia Bell 24, Kaylin Jack 15, Jaylan Oliver 10, Allasia Washington 10, Adrianna Eackles 8, Kieresten Dunn 2. U-HIGH: Sahvani Sancho 23, Nya Miller 16, Katy White 6, Colleen Temple 6, Jada Latore 4, Elise Doomes 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Madison Prep 3 (Jack 3) U-High 5 (Sancho 3, White 2)

Records: Madison Prep 19-14, 8-0 in District 7-3A. U-High 23-9, 7-1

Boys bowling

Baton Rouge High 27, Broadmoor 0

High series: Baton Rouge High: Dayton Thomas 465; Broadmoor: Jason Armstrong 366

High game: Baton Rouge High: Daytin Thomas 169, Lincoln McKee 163; Broadmoor: Jason Armstrong 131

Holden def. Loranger

High series: Holden: Mason Blount 566; Loranger: Mitch Tarver 512

High game: Holden: Mason Blount 299, Lane Courtney 225, Carter Alphonso 211; Loranger: Mitch Tarver 195, Sylvia Williams 178, Trace Hauck 154

Zachary 20½, Tara 6½

High series: Zachary: Anthony D’Espolito 504; Tara: Dontrell Williams 480

High game: Zachary: Anthony D’Espolito; Tara: Judah Hooper 138, Richard Tran 191, Dontrell Williams 190

Boys soccer playoffs

Division I

Regionals

(1) St. Paul’s 3, (17) Sulphur 1

(9) Lafayette at (8) C.E. Byrd

(5) Jesuit 4, (12) Central Lafourche 1

(4) Dutchtown 5, (13) Acadiana 3

(3) Catholic 2, (14) Baton Rouge High 0

(6) Brother Martin 7, (11) Destrehan 1

(23) Captain Shreve 2, (7) St. Amant 1

(2) Denham Springs 4, (18) Grace King 0

Quarterfinals

(9) Lafayette at (1) St. Paul’s

(5) Jesuit at (4) Dutchtown

(6) Brother Martin at (3) Catholic High

(23) Captain Shreve at (2) Denham Springs

Division II

Quarterfinals

(1) St. Thomas More 8, (16) Bonnabel 0

Regionals

(1) Holy Cross 1, (16) Belle Chasse 0

(24) McKinley 8, (8) Helen Cox 0

(5) Ben Franklin 2, (12) Riverdale 1

(13) Terrebonne 3, (4) Neville 2

(19) Lakeshore at (3) Beau Chene

(7) Bonnabel 3, (10) Benton 0

(2) St. Thomas More 5, (18) Tara 0

Division III

Regionals

(1) Vandebilt 4, (16) Sterlington 0

(9) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (8) Bossier

(12) St. Louis at (5) Loyola Prep

(13) Hannan at (4) E.D. White

(3) Lusher 3, (14) DeRidder 0

(6) Parkview 2, (11) Teurlings Catholic 0

(7) North Vermilion 1 (10) David Thibodaux 0

(2) University 4, (15) St. Michael 0

Quarterfinals

(24) McKinley at (1) Holy Cross

(13) Terrebonne at (5) Ben Franklin

(7) Bonnabel at (2) St. Thomas More

Division IV

Regionals

(1) Episcopal 1, (17) Dunham 0

(8) Pope John Paul II 4, (9) Country Day 0

(5) Episcopal of Acadiana 8, (21) Covenant Christian 0

(4) Christ Episcopal School 2 (13) Ascension Episcopal 1

(3) Newman 9, (14) Opelousas Cath. 2

(7) Vermilion Catholic 2, (10) Rapides 0

(15) Northlake Christian at (2) Catholic-New Iberia

Quarterfinals

(8) Pope John Paul II at (1) Episcopal

(5) Episcopal School of Acadiana at (4) Christ Episcopal

Girls soccer

Division I

Quarterfinals

(8) Lafayette at (1) Northshore

(5) St. Joseph’s at (4) Dominican

(6) Byrd at (3) Mandeville, 5:30 p.m. Monday

(7) Central Lafourche at (2) Mount Carmel, 5 p.m. Monday

Division II

Quarterfinals

(8) Benton at (1) St. Thomas More, 5 p.m. Friday

(5) Vandebilt Catholic at (4) Lakeshore, 5 p.m. Monday

(6) Ben Franklin at (3) Caddo Magnet

(7) Ouachita Parish at (2) Neville

Division III

Quarterfinals

(8) E.D. White at (1) Loyola Prep

(12) Haynes Academy at (4) St. Louis

(6) Parkview at (3) University, 6 p.m. Monday

(7) Sterlington at (2) Hannan, 4 p.m. Friday

Division IV

Quarterfinals

(9) McGehee at (1) Houma Christian

(5) Grace Christian at (4) Christ Episcopal, 5:30 p.m. Monday

(6) Catholic-New Iberia at (3) Episcopal

(10) Pope John Paul II at (2) Newman

