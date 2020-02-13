Boys basketball
McKinley 67, Woodlawn 15
Woodlawn 3 3 2 7-15
Mckinley 27 11 20 9-67
SCORING: WOODLAWN: R. McDowell 5, A. East 5, M. Alford 3, S. Ursin 2; McKINLEY: Erica Lafayette 26, Diamond Bell 15, Megan Brown 11, Jameila Moore 6, Tasia Love 4, Kenyal Perry 4, Tori Ferry 1
3-POINT GOALS: Woodlawn 2 (Alford, East); McKinley 3 (Lafayette 2, Brown)
District 7-3A Tournament
Brusly 69, Mentorship 49
Madison Prep 67, West Feliciana 27
University 65, Glen Oaks 47
Baker 75, Parkview Baptist 64
Girls basketball
Madison Prep 69, U-High 57
Madison Prep 15 11 14 28-69
University High 13 16 18 10-57
SCORING: MPA: Aynessia Bell 24, Kaylin Jack 15, Jaylan Oliver 10, Allasia Washington 10, Adrianna Eackles 8, Kieresten Dunn 2. U-HIGH: Sahvani Sancho 23, Nya Miller 16, Katy White 6, Colleen Temple 6, Jada Latore 4, Elise Doomes 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Madison Prep 3 (Jack 3) U-High 5 (Sancho 3, White 2)
Records: Madison Prep 19-14, 8-0 in District 7-3A. U-High 23-9, 7-1
Boys bowling
Baton Rouge High 27, Broadmoor 0
High series: Baton Rouge High: Dayton Thomas 465; Broadmoor: Jason Armstrong 366
High game: Baton Rouge High: Daytin Thomas 169, Lincoln McKee 163; Broadmoor: Jason Armstrong 131
Holden def. Loranger
High series: Holden: Mason Blount 566; Loranger: Mitch Tarver 512
High game: Holden: Mason Blount 299, Lane Courtney 225, Carter Alphonso 211; Loranger: Mitch Tarver 195, Sylvia Williams 178, Trace Hauck 154
Zachary 20½, Tara 6½
High series: Zachary: Anthony D’Espolito 504; Tara: Dontrell Williams 480
High game: Zachary: Anthony D’Espolito; Tara: Judah Hooper 138, Richard Tran 191, Dontrell Williams 190
Boys soccer playoffs
Division I
Regionals
(1) St. Paul’s 3, (17) Sulphur 1
(9) Lafayette at (8) C.E. Byrd
(5) Jesuit 4, (12) Central Lafourche 1
(4) Dutchtown 5, (13) Acadiana 3
(3) Catholic 2, (14) Baton Rouge High 0
(6) Brother Martin 7, (11) Destrehan 1
(23) Captain Shreve 2, (7) St. Amant 1
(2) Denham Springs 4, (18) Grace King 0
Quarterfinals
(9) Lafayette at (1) St. Paul’s
(5) Jesuit at (4) Dutchtown
(6) Brother Martin at (3) Catholic High
(23) Captain Shreve at (2) Denham Springs
Division II
Quarterfinals
(1) St. Thomas More 8, (16) Bonnabel 0
Regionals
(1) Holy Cross 1, (16) Belle Chasse 0
(24) McKinley 8, (8) Helen Cox 0
(5) Ben Franklin 2, (12) Riverdale 1
(13) Terrebonne 3, (4) Neville 2
(19) Lakeshore at (3) Beau Chene
(7) Bonnabel 3, (10) Benton 0
(2) St. Thomas More 5, (18) Tara 0
Division III
Regionals
(1) Vandebilt 4, (16) Sterlington 0
(9) New Orleans Military & Maritime at (8) Bossier
(12) St. Louis at (5) Loyola Prep
(13) Hannan at (4) E.D. White
(3) Lusher 3, (14) DeRidder 0
(6) Parkview 2, (11) Teurlings Catholic 0
(7) North Vermilion 1 (10) David Thibodaux 0
(2) University 4, (15) St. Michael 0
Quarterfinals
(24) McKinley at (1) Holy Cross
(13) Terrebonne at (5) Ben Franklin
(7) Bonnabel at (2) St. Thomas More
Division IV
Regionals
(1) Episcopal 1, (17) Dunham 0
(8) Pope John Paul II 4, (9) Country Day 0
(5) Episcopal of Acadiana 8, (21) Covenant Christian 0
(4) Christ Episcopal School 2 (13) Ascension Episcopal 1
(3) Newman 9, (14) Opelousas Cath. 2
(7) Vermilion Catholic 2, (10) Rapides 0
(15) Northlake Christian at (2) Catholic-New Iberia
Quarterfinals
(8) Pope John Paul II at (1) Episcopal
(5) Episcopal School of Acadiana at (4) Christ Episcopal
Girls soccer
Division I
Quarterfinals
(8) Lafayette at (1) Northshore
(5) St. Joseph’s at (4) Dominican
(6) Byrd at (3) Mandeville, 5:30 p.m. Monday
(7) Central Lafourche at (2) Mount Carmel, 5 p.m. Monday
Division II
Quarterfinals
(8) Benton at (1) St. Thomas More, 5 p.m. Friday
(5) Vandebilt Catholic at (4) Lakeshore, 5 p.m. Monday
(6) Ben Franklin at (3) Caddo Magnet
(7) Ouachita Parish at (2) Neville
Division III
Quarterfinals
(8) E.D. White at (1) Loyola Prep
(12) Haynes Academy at (4) St. Louis
(6) Parkview at (3) University, 6 p.m. Monday
(7) Sterlington at (2) Hannan, 4 p.m. Friday
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(9) McGehee at (1) Houma Christian
(5) Grace Christian at (4) Christ Episcopal, 5:30 p.m. Monday
(6) Catholic-New Iberia at (3) Episcopal
(10) Pope John Paul II at (2) Newman