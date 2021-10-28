Michael Mitchell scored on a 35-yard run with three minutes left to play as Plaquemine pulled away from St. Michael for a 32-18 win Thursday in District 7-4A action at Olympia Stadium.
Plaquemine (4-4, 4-2) came into the contest needing a win to keep its postseason hopes alive and got it. The Green Devils will have next week off before playoff seeding is announced.
St. Michael (4-4, 3-2) had 177 yards rushing, 75 below its average. Much of the Warriors' total came in the second half, when they scored 10 consecutive points to cut Plaquemine’s lead to 26-18.
How it was won
The Plaquemine team that handed Liberty its first district loss last week showed up again Thursday.
The Green Devils took a 14-0 first-quarter lead, and led 26-8 at halftime before St. Michael closed the gap. On the next play after St. Michael recovered a Plaquemine fumble, Philip Hines scored on a 28-yard run. Chris Dodson added a 22-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it 26-18.
Plaquemine responded with an eight-play, 65-yard drive to put the game away. The Green Devils converted two fourth downs before Mitchell’s touchdown run.
Player of the game
Plaquemine quarterback Michael Mitchell: He rushed 20 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 2 of 6 passes for 93 yards. He played with poise in the second half as the Green Devils weathered St. Michael’s comeback.
They said it
Plaquemine interim coach Ron Lejeune: “We hit the reset button about four weeks ago. We had a lot of injuries, a lot of chaos in the program; I’ll just say that. We got back to basics and the kids bought in, the coaches bought in.”
Notable
Plaquemine scored its first touchdown less than 30 seconds into the game and led the rest of the way. After Brandon Thymes returned the kickoff to the PHS 20, Kobe Major took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage for a touchdown. On Plaquemine’s next series, Major scored on a 66-yard run. For the game, Major rushed 15 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Nicholas Johnson had a 53-yard touchdown run and led St. Michael with 103 yards rushing on 14 carries.
St. Michael punter Dawson Lee had an off night while averaging 27.0 yards on four kicks. In the first half, he had three punts for a 22.6-yard average.