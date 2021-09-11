SULabvsMadisonPrep.005

SU Lab's Douglas Thornton

 Photo by John Oubre/SU Communications

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Brother Martin (9-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Dutchtown

Class 3A and below

White Castle (7-1A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium

Baker (7-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at Archbishop Hannan (8-3A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Mandeville (6-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Cecilia (6-4A)

Warren Easton (11-4A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

St. Michael (7-4A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Belaire (7-4A) vs. Central (4-5A)

Zachary (4-5A) vs. St. Augustine (9-5A) at Tad Gormley Stadium

Catholic (5-5A) at West Monroe (2-5A)

Covington (6-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Southern Lab (6-1A) at McKinley (5-5A)

Madison Parish (2-2A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

Northeast (8-2A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Plaquemine (7-4A) at St. Thomas More (5-4A)

Port Allen (8-2A) at Livonia (6-4A)

East Iberville (7-1A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

M.L. King (10-3A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Tara (7-4A) at St. Edmund (5-1A)

Class 3A and below

Parkview Baptist (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)

West Feliciana (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

University (7-3A) at The Dunham School (8-2A)

Albany (8-3A) at Springfield (9-2A)

White Castle (7-1A) at Donaldsonville (9-3A)

St. James (9-3A) at Assumption (8-4A)

Saturday

Class 5A/4A

Kennedy (11-4A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

View comments