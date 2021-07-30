Through the pain of profound loss, Ashley Roberson has found purpose … one cooling tub at a time.
“I have had several people reach out to me about this within the last day,” Roberson said. “I am guessing it’s because it is so hot right now and (fall) football practice is supposed to start.
“I have to admit I did not know about heat illnesses before this happened. Remy was a helper … that was who he was. Now I feel like I have to keep up his work.”
Roberson’s son, Denham Springs offensive lineman Remy Hidalgo, died less than a year ago after suffering a heat stroke during a preseason practice.
Hidalgo died Sept. 18, three days after being hospitalized.
Through the Remy Hidalgo Memorial Foundation, Roberson has been distributing cooling tubs that high schools can use to put players in when they become overheated at practice.
So far, 10 tubs and eight wet bulb globe thermometers also have been donated to schools in the Baton Rouge area and beyond.
“A donation like this makes all the difference in the world for us,” Tara football coach Hansoni Holland said. “Keeping our players safe is the top priority. We don’t have the resources other schools have available, so to receive a gift is important.”
Roberson started distributing the over-sized hard-plastic tubs to schools during the spring. Temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes above 110 this week brought heat safety to the forefront and what a difference having a cooling tub adjacent to the football field can make.
Liberty, Broadmoor, Belaire, McKinley, Port Allen, Madison Prep and Northeast are schools that have received cooling tubs in the Baton Rouge area through a collaborative effort with Lafayette’s Epic Consulting and the Remy Hidalgo Memorial Foundation.
Roberson said she has received a call from one school that has already used its tub.
The path to forming a foundation and donations to schools developed over a period of months. Through social media, Roberson said she connected with the two other parents whose sons died of heat stroke — Florida high school player Zachary Tyler Martin-Polsenberg (2017) and Maryland player Jordan McNair (2018).
“They both have huge foundations that have been going for a couple of years now,” Roberson said. “They guided me in the right direction for what I needed to do to spread awareness.”
Roberson said funds to start the Remy foundation started with money left over from donations used to pay medical bills.
She also had connections with Jamie Boudreaux, of Epic Consulting in Lafayette, which had a grant to provide cooling tubs for schools that had to provide a required emergency action plan.
“(Epic Consulting) was in need of resources and I told them I had resources,” Roberson said. “They handle the applications and supply the tubs. Then I make the deliveries.”
Roberson’s work is not limited to football teams. She said she donated popsicles and funds to help the Denham Springs band purchase cooling towels for its preseason camp.
Schools interested in applying for a tub or thermometer donation can send email to remyhidalgofoundation@gmail.com or by reaching on the Remy Hidalgo Memorial Foundation Facebook page.
As the season approaches, Roberson vows to be in the stands for all Denham Springs football games just as she was last season, offering support for the team during what would have been Remy Hidalgo’s senior year.
“I feel like all this is what Remy would want,” Roberson said. “When he was a freshman, he was sick with strep throat and the flu and he told me I needed to go to the game. And I did.
“Remy has a lot of friends on the team, and they have been through a lot over the last year. It’s important for me to be there for them.”