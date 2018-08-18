Football

Thursday

Hughes Insurance/Duckroost Jamboree

At Dutchtown High

Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, 5 p.m.

Format: Freshmen (two 8-minute halves), JV (two 10-minute halves), varsity (two 12-minute halves)

McKinley Jamboree

At McKinley High

Istrouma JV vs. McKinley JV, 7 p.m.

McKinley vs. Madison Prep

Format: two 12-minute halves, varsity

Friday

Allstar Automotive Group Jamboree

At Live Oak High

Fontainebleau vs. Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Format: JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.

Ascension Christian Jamboree

At Ascension Christian

East Iberville vs. The Church Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Houma Christian vs. Ascension Christian

Houma Christian vs. St. John

Format: EIHS vs. TCA, two periods; others games one period

City of New Roads Jamboree

At NFG Field-New Roads

Ascension Catholic vs. Episcopal, 6 p.m.

St. Michael vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Format: Two 12-minute halves

Complete Collision/Zachary Jamboree

At Zachary’s Bronco Stadium

West Feliciana vs. Zachary, 6 p.m.

Format: JV first and varsity at 7 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic

At Broadmoor High

Belaire vs. Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Baker vs. Tara

Friendship Capitol vs. Mentorship Academy

Format: Two 12-minute halves

At Scotlandville High

Glen Oaks vs. Northeast, 6:30 p.m.

East Feliciana vs. Scotlandville

Format: Two 12-minute halves

Hughes Insurance/Duckroost Jamboree

At East Ascension

Woodlawn at East Ascension, 6 p.m

Format: Freshmen and JV each play 45 minutes; varsity start 8 p.m.

At St. Amant

Central at St. Amant, 6 p.m.

Format: Freshmen and JV each play 45 minutes; varsity start 8 p.m.

Neighbors Federal Credit Union Jamboree

At Walker High

Catholic vs. Walker, 6 p.m.

Format: JV two 12-minute halves; varsity two 15-minute halves

Livonia Jamboree

At Livonia

Port Allen vs. Livonia, 6 p.m.

Format: JV two 10-minute halves; varsity two 12-minute halves.

Parkview Baptist Jamboree

At Parkview

University vs. Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Format: JV is TBA, varsity two 12-minute periods

Volleyball

Tuesday

10th Westside Jamboree

At Brusly High

Pool A

West Feliciana vs. White Castle, Plaquemine vs. Port Allen, 3:45 p.m.

Plaquemine vs. White Castle, Port Allen vs. West Feliciana, 4:05 p.m.

White Castle vs. Port Allen, West Feliciana vs. Plaquemine, 4:25 p.m.

Pool B

Livonia JV vs. McKinley JV, West Feliciana JV vs. Plaquemine JV, 4:55 p.m.

Livonia JV vs. West Feliciana JV, McKinley JV vs. Plaquemine JV, 5:15 p.m.

Plaquemine JV vs. Livonia JV, McKinley JV vs. West Feliciana JV, 5:35 p.m.

Pool C

Brusly vs. St. John, Catholic-PC vs. McKinley, 6:05 p.m.

Brusly vs. Catholic-PC, McKinley vs. St. John, 6:25 p.m.

McKinley vs. Brusly, St. John vs. Catholic-PC, 6:45 p.m.

Pool D

Livonia vs. Baker, False River Academy vs. Southern Lab, 7:15 p.m.

Livonia vs. False River, Southern Lab vs. Baker, 7:35 p.m.

Southern Lab vs. Livonia, Baker vs. False River, 7:55 p.m.

Wednesday

Episcopal Jamboree

At Episcopal

Dunham vs. Dunham Springs, Zachary vs. Dutchtown, Central vs. Parkview Baptist, 4:30 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Dunham, St. Michael vs. St. Amant, Dutchtown vs. University, 5:10 p.m.

Central vs. University, Dutchtown vs. Parkview, St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Denham Springs, 5:50 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Central, Dunham vs. St. Amant, Denham Springs vs. Zachary, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s vs. Parkview, University vs. St. Michael, Zachary vs. St. Amant, 7:10 p.m.

St. Joseph’s vs. St. Michael, 7:50 p.m.

Format: Teams play one 25-point game and no more than 40 minutes.

Northeast Jamboree

At Northeast High

4 p.m. round

Capitol vs. St. Helena, Northeast vs. Istrouma, St. Helena vs. Northeast, Capitol vs. Istrouma, Northeast vs. Capitol, Istrouma vs. St. Helena

5 p.m. round

Slaughter Community Charter vs. Mentorship Academy, Istrouma JV vs. Northeast JV, Slaughter vs. St. Helena, Mentorship vs. Capitol, Northeast JV vs. Slaughter JV, Capitol vs. Slaughter

6 p.m. round

Istrouma vs. Mentorship, Northeast vs. Slaughter, Northeast vs. Mentorship, Istrouma JV vs. Slaughter JV

Format: Teams play one 25-point game.

Woodlawn/Greater BR Jamboree

At Woodlawn High

Pool A (4 p.m.)

Scotlandville vs Tara, East Iberville vs. Runnels, Runnels vs. Scotlandville, Tara vs. East Iberville, Scotlandville vs. East Iberville, Runnels vs. Tara

Pool B (5:30 p.m.)

Woodlawn vs. Walker, False River Academy vs. Baton Rouge High, Woodlawn vs. False River, BRHS vs. Walker, BRHS vs. Woodlawn, Walker vs. False River

Pool C (7 p.m.)

Live Oak vs. Lee, Church Academy vs. Madison Prep, Lee vs. Church Academy, Madison Prep vs. Live Oak, Lee vs. Madison Prep, Live Oak vs. Church Academy

View comments