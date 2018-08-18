Football
Thursday
Hughes Insurance/Duckroost Jamboree
At Dutchtown High
Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, 5 p.m.
Format: Freshmen (two 8-minute halves), JV (two 10-minute halves), varsity (two 12-minute halves)
McKinley Jamboree
At McKinley High
Istrouma JV vs. McKinley JV, 7 p.m.
McKinley vs. Madison Prep
Format: two 12-minute halves, varsity
Friday
Allstar Automotive Group Jamboree
At Live Oak High
Fontainebleau vs. Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.
Format: JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.
Ascension Christian Jamboree
At Ascension Christian
East Iberville vs. The Church Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Houma Christian vs. Ascension Christian
Houma Christian vs. St. John
Format: EIHS vs. TCA, two periods; others games one period
City of New Roads Jamboree
At NFG Field-New Roads
Ascension Catholic vs. Episcopal, 6 p.m.
St. Michael vs. Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Format: Two 12-minute halves
Complete Collision/Zachary Jamboree
At Zachary’s Bronco Stadium
West Feliciana vs. Zachary, 6 p.m.
Format: JV first and varsity at 7 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Kickoff Classic
At Broadmoor High
Belaire vs. Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Baker vs. Tara
Friendship Capitol vs. Mentorship Academy
Format: Two 12-minute halves
At Scotlandville High
Glen Oaks vs. Northeast, 6:30 p.m.
East Feliciana vs. Scotlandville
Format: Two 12-minute halves
Hughes Insurance/Duckroost Jamboree
At East Ascension
Woodlawn at East Ascension, 6 p.m
Format: Freshmen and JV each play 45 minutes; varsity start 8 p.m.
At St. Amant
Central at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Format: Freshmen and JV each play 45 minutes; varsity start 8 p.m.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union Jamboree
At Walker High
Catholic vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
Format: JV two 12-minute halves; varsity two 15-minute halves
Livonia Jamboree
At Livonia
Port Allen vs. Livonia, 6 p.m.
Format: JV two 10-minute halves; varsity two 12-minute halves.
Parkview Baptist Jamboree
At Parkview
University vs. Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Format: JV is TBA, varsity two 12-minute periods
Volleyball
Tuesday
10th Westside Jamboree
At Brusly High
Pool A
West Feliciana vs. White Castle, Plaquemine vs. Port Allen, 3:45 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. White Castle, Port Allen vs. West Feliciana, 4:05 p.m.
White Castle vs. Port Allen, West Feliciana vs. Plaquemine, 4:25 p.m.
Pool B
Livonia JV vs. McKinley JV, West Feliciana JV vs. Plaquemine JV, 4:55 p.m.
Livonia JV vs. West Feliciana JV, McKinley JV vs. Plaquemine JV, 5:15 p.m.
Plaquemine JV vs. Livonia JV, McKinley JV vs. West Feliciana JV, 5:35 p.m.
Pool C
Brusly vs. St. John, Catholic-PC vs. McKinley, 6:05 p.m.
Brusly vs. Catholic-PC, McKinley vs. St. John, 6:25 p.m.
McKinley vs. Brusly, St. John vs. Catholic-PC, 6:45 p.m.
Pool D
Livonia vs. Baker, False River Academy vs. Southern Lab, 7:15 p.m.
Livonia vs. False River, Southern Lab vs. Baker, 7:35 p.m.
Southern Lab vs. Livonia, Baker vs. False River, 7:55 p.m.
Wednesday
Episcopal Jamboree
At Episcopal
Dunham vs. Dunham Springs, Zachary vs. Dutchtown, Central vs. Parkview Baptist, 4:30 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Dunham, St. Michael vs. St. Amant, Dutchtown vs. University, 5:10 p.m.
Central vs. University, Dutchtown vs. Parkview, St. Joseph’s Academy vs. Denham Springs, 5:50 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Central, Dunham vs. St. Amant, Denham Springs vs. Zachary, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph’s vs. Parkview, University vs. St. Michael, Zachary vs. St. Amant, 7:10 p.m.
St. Joseph’s vs. St. Michael, 7:50 p.m.
Format: Teams play one 25-point game and no more than 40 minutes.
Northeast Jamboree
At Northeast High
4 p.m. round
Capitol vs. St. Helena, Northeast vs. Istrouma, St. Helena vs. Northeast, Capitol vs. Istrouma, Northeast vs. Capitol, Istrouma vs. St. Helena
5 p.m. round
Slaughter Community Charter vs. Mentorship Academy, Istrouma JV vs. Northeast JV, Slaughter vs. St. Helena, Mentorship vs. Capitol, Northeast JV vs. Slaughter JV, Capitol vs. Slaughter
6 p.m. round
Istrouma vs. Mentorship, Northeast vs. Slaughter, Northeast vs. Mentorship, Istrouma JV vs. Slaughter JV
Format: Teams play one 25-point game.
Woodlawn/Greater BR Jamboree
At Woodlawn High
Pool A (4 p.m.)
Scotlandville vs Tara, East Iberville vs. Runnels, Runnels vs. Scotlandville, Tara vs. East Iberville, Scotlandville vs. East Iberville, Runnels vs. Tara
Pool B (5:30 p.m.)
Woodlawn vs. Walker, False River Academy vs. Baton Rouge High, Woodlawn vs. False River, BRHS vs. Walker, BRHS vs. Woodlawn, Walker vs. False River
Pool C (7 p.m.)
Live Oak vs. Lee, Church Academy vs. Madison Prep, Lee vs. Church Academy, Madison Prep vs. Live Oak, Lee vs. Madison Prep, Live Oak vs. Church Academy