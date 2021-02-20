As we enter late February in what I call the 14th month of 2020, would it be fair to say a basketball game with no bearing on the postseason is the last thing we need? In this instance, I beg to differ.
There is so much going on Sunday, including the LHSAA indoor track meet and playoffs in two other sports. Sunday’s showdown between Madison Prep and Scotlandville won’t count in the LHSAA's power ratings.
But the “Clash of Champions” between the two boys basketball powers is important because of what it represents — a taste of something normal during a pandemic.
Varsity game time is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Southern’s F.G. Clark Activity Center for the Class 3A Chargers and the Division I/5A Hornets. The facility will allow for a larger crowd at 25% capacity for those willing to pay $15 per ticket.
Steep price? Yes, but in Baton Rouge in February few things are bigger than marquee high school boys basketball games.
Packing a high school gym for a game like this is a time-honored tradition. Of course, no gym can be packed this year. But the larger venue adds to the big-game atmosphere.
Neither needs the power ratings — both are No. 1 comfortably in their class/division as they typically are. Scotlandville has won four Division I titles in a row and seven LHSAA titles in the past 11 years. Madison Prep saw its string of five titles end last season. The Chargers have six titles in the past eight years.
Each year, this matchup is a solid playoff tune-up for both teams. The parameters are different with COVID-19, but the significance remains.
There are rites of passage and rites of spring. Rites of basketball are a real thing in Baton Rouge.
Keeping track
A crazy sequence led to the LHSAA Indoor Championships track meet being pushed back to Sunday. It was the right move and one the LHSAA can document that it lobbied for.
Mother Nature in the form of some busted pipes intervened to help move the meet that is orchestrated by LSU and its Track & Field Officials Association, down to the entries, results and staffing.
The easy thing to do would have been to cancel it. Louisiana is one of the few states holding indoor meets in 2021. Credit the LHSAA and LSU for making it happen.