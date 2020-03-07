Monday
East Iberville at Slaughter Community Charter, 4 p.m.
Ascension Christian at Livonia, 4 p.m.
Episcopal at West West Feliciana, 5 p.m.
McKinley at Madison Prep, 5 p.m,
Tuesday
Central at Catholic High, 4 p.m.
Woodlawn at Port Allen, 4 p.m.
Istrouma at Scotlandville, 4 p.m.
John Curtis at St. Michael, 4 p.m.
Tara at White Castle, 4 p.m.
Port Allen at Woodlawn, 4 p.m.
McKinley at Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.
Broadmoor at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.
University at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Central Private, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Lafayette at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
St. John at Brusly, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Runnels at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Central Private at Runnels, 3:30 p.m.
Istrouma at Northeast, 4 p.m.
East Feliciana at Slaughter Community Charter, 4 p.m.
Woodlawn at Tara, 4 p.m.
Madison Prep at White Castle, 4 p.m.
Holden at French Settlement, 5 p.m.
Salmen at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.
Tournaments
Jay Patterson Shootout
At East Ascension
Shaw vs. Destrehan, 4 p.m.
Sulphur at East Ascension, , 6:30 p.m.
At St. Amant
Rummel vs, Denham Springs, 4 p.m.
Jesuit vs. St. Amant, 6:30 p.m.
At Dutchtown
Brother Martin vs. Hahnville, 4 p.m.
West Monroe vs. Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Landmark Bank tournament
At Zachary Youth Park
Northshore vs. Zachary, 6 p.m.
University High tournament
At U-High
Episcopal at University, 6 p.m.
Friday
Southern Lab at McKinley, 3:30 p.m.
Tournaments
Jay Patterson Shootout
At East Ascension
Brother Martin vs. Denham Springs, 4 p.m.
West Monroe vs. East Ascension, 6:30 p.m.
At St. Amant
Sulphur vs. Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Sulphur vs. St. Amant, 6:30 p.m.
At Dutchtown
Hahnville vs. Shaw, 4 p.m.
Rummel vs. Dutchtown, 6:30 p.m.
Landmark Bank tournament
At Zachary Youth Park
Destrehan at Zachary, 6 p.m.
University High tournament
At U-High
Vandebilt Catholic at University, 6 p.m.
At Episcopal
Central Private vs. Episcopal, 4 p.m.
Buccaneer tournament
At Broadmoor
Woodlawn vs. Broadmoor, , 3 p.m.
False River vs. Fisher, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Tara at Northeast, noon
White Castle at Scotlandville, noon
Landry-Walker at Donaldsonville, 2 p.m.
Tournaments
Jay Patterson Shootout
At East Ascension
Jesuit vs. East Ascension, 10 a.m.
Jesuit vs. Denham Springs, 12:30 p.m.
Destrehan vs. Denham Springs, , 3 p.m.
Destrehan vs. East Ascension, 5:30 p.m.
At St. Amant
West Monroe vs. St. Amant, 10 a.m.
West Monroe vs. Shaw, 12:30 p.m.
Shaw vs. St. Amant, 3 p.m.
At Dutchtown
Brother Martin vs. Dutchtown, 12:30 p.m.
Brother Martin vs. Northshore, 3 p.m.
Northshore vs. Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.
Landmark Bank tournament
At Zachary Youth Park
Hahnville vs. Zachary, 10 a.m.
Hahnville vs. Rummel, 12:30 p.m.
Rummel vs. Zachary, 3 p.m.
University High tournament
At U-High
Vandebilt Catholic vs. Episcopal, 10 a.m.
Vandebilt Catholic vs. Central Private, 12:30 p.m.
Central Private vs. University, 3 p.m.