Zachary starting pitcher Tanner Hall (6) pitches against Denham Springs in a District 4-5A game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Eden Park in Denham Springs, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Monday

East Iberville at Slaughter Community Charter, 4 p.m.

Ascension Christian at Livonia, 4 p.m.

Episcopal at West West Feliciana, 5 p.m.

McKinley at Madison Prep, 5 p.m,

Tuesday

Central at Catholic High, 4 p.m.

Woodlawn at Port Allen, 4 p.m.

Istrouma at Scotlandville, 4 p.m.

John Curtis at St. Michael, 4 p.m.

Tara at White Castle, 4 p.m.

Port Allen at Woodlawn, 4 p.m.

McKinley at Madison Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Cristo Rey at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.

Broadmoor at Southern Lab, 5 p.m.

University at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.

East Ascension at Central Private, 6 p.m.

Denham Springs at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Lafayette at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

St. John at Brusly, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Runnels at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Central, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Central Private at Runnels, 3:30 p.m.

Istrouma at Northeast, 4 p.m.

East Feliciana at Slaughter Community Charter, 4 p.m.

Woodlawn at Tara, 4 p.m.

Madison Prep at White Castle, 4 p.m.

Holden at French Settlement, 5 p.m.

Salmen at Parkview Baptist, 5 p.m.

Tournaments

Jay Patterson Shootout

At East Ascension

Shaw vs. Destrehan, 4 p.m.

Sulphur at East Ascension, , 6:30 p.m.

At St. Amant

Rummel vs, Denham Springs, 4 p.m.

Jesuit vs. St. Amant, 6:30 p.m.

At Dutchtown

Brother Martin vs. Hahnville, 4 p.m.

West Monroe vs. Dutchtown, 6 p.m.

Landmark Bank tournament

At Zachary Youth Park

Northshore vs. Zachary, 6 p.m.

University High tournament

At U-High

Episcopal at University, 6 p.m.

Friday

Southern Lab at McKinley, 3:30 p.m.

Tournaments

Jay Patterson Shootout

At East Ascension

Brother Martin vs. Denham Springs, 4 p.m.

West Monroe vs. East Ascension, 6:30 p.m.

At St. Amant

Sulphur vs. Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Sulphur vs. St. Amant, 6:30 p.m.

At Dutchtown

Hahnville vs. Shaw, 4 p.m.

Rummel vs. Dutchtown, 6:30 p.m.

Landmark Bank tournament

At Zachary Youth Park

Destrehan at Zachary, 6 p.m.

University High tournament

At U-High

Vandebilt Catholic at University, 6 p.m.

At Episcopal

Central Private vs. Episcopal, 4 p.m.

Buccaneer tournament

At Broadmoor

Woodlawn vs. Broadmoor, , 3 p.m.

False River vs. Fisher, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Tara at Northeast, noon

White Castle at Scotlandville, noon

Landry-Walker at Donaldsonville, 2 p.m.

Tournaments

Jay Patterson Shootout

At East Ascension

Jesuit vs. East Ascension, 10 a.m.

Jesuit vs. Denham Springs, 12:30 p.m.

Destrehan vs. Denham Springs, , 3 p.m.

Destrehan vs. East Ascension, 5:30 p.m.

At St. Amant

West Monroe vs. St. Amant, 10 a.m.

West Monroe vs. Shaw, 12:30 p.m.

Shaw vs. St. Amant, 3 p.m.

At Dutchtown

Brother Martin vs. Dutchtown, 12:30 p.m.

Brother Martin vs. Northshore, 3 p.m.

Northshore vs. Dutchtown, 5:30 p.m.

Landmark Bank tournament

At Zachary Youth Park

Hahnville vs. Zachary, 10 a.m.

Hahnville vs. Rummel, 12:30 p.m.

Rummel vs. Zachary, 3 p.m.

University High tournament

At U-High

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Episcopal, 10 a.m.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Central Private, 12:30 p.m.

Central Private vs. University, 3 p.m.

