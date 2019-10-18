Catholic rolled over McKinley 62-7, keeping their perfect season intact against the hapless Panthers.
The Bears tallied 432 yards of offense in the game and scored a touchdown on all but one of their nine drives. They added a defensive touchdown for good measure.
The Panthers did not complete a pass in the first half and scratched out only 29 yards of total offense the first half. They managed 73 yards in the second half against the Bears second- and third-string.
Richard Oliver, McKinley’s first-year head coach summed up the difference between the two teams.
“They’re well-coached, bigger, faster and stronger,” Oliver said. “They were coming at us in waves. You only play 11 at a time, but when your first 11 is not as good as their third 11, it’s going to be difficult.”
Catholic head coach Gabe Fertitta said the Bears played “close to a hundred guys” and nine different players scored touchdowns.
The Bears starting quarterback, senior Jackson Thomas, opened the scoring on the first drive of the game with a 25-yard touchdown scamper. He threw for 90 yards and a touchdown before turning the offense over to the backups.
George Hart led the stable of Bear running backs with 81 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
Fertitta said the game gave valuable varsity reps for underclassmen; players the Bears will need for a deep postseason run.
“It’s good to see those guys get a chance and to know their first varsity experience isn’t when the game’s on the line and they’re a senior,” Fertitta said.
McKinley alternated between junior quarterbacks Richard Oliver Jr. and Noah Johnson for most of the first half, but neither had much success.
The lone bright spot for the Panthers was senior wide receiver and defensive back Jonathan Palmer. He tallied team-highs in yards rushing (27) and receiving (25), but his biggest contribution was on a 91-yard kickoff return that gave the Panthers their only points of the game.
“Palmer is a great athlete — hopefully he can play on Saturdays,” Oliver said. “I’ve got a few athletes, I just don’t have enough.”
After the game, Oliver urged his young team to learn from the experience.
It is not going to get any easier for the 1-6 Panthers. Next week they face a 5-1 Dutchdown squad on the road.
The undefeated Bears have a high ceiling, but Fertitta isn’t thinking about that yet.
“We just take it one day at a time,” Fertitta said. “I know it’s coach speak, but we really just try to be where our feet are and worry only about what we can control.”
Catholic is home next week against St. Amant (5-5A).