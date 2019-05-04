Kam Jackson dominated the boys Class 3A sprint competitions to lead West Feliciana to its fourth consecutive team championship at the LHSAA/Allstate Sugar Bowl track and field meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore track stadium.
Jackson, a Baylor signee, picked up three individual wins and ran the anchor leg on the Saints winning 4x200 meter relay. He finished with 32½ points, nearly half of West Feliciana’s winning total of 69 points.
St. Louis was second with 34 points, and was followed by Jewel Sumner (32), Westlake (28) and Jennings (26).
“Things went just the way we thought they would all night,” West Feliciana coach Preston King said. “The guys did a great job of competing. We worked hard all season, and this is where we wanted to be, winning another state championship. It's an awesome feeling.”
After Jackson helped West Feliciana earn its first win of the day in the 4x200 (1 minute, 28.05 seconds), he repeated as the 100-meter champion (10.43). Next up was a first place in the 400 (49.04), and he capped his day by winning the 200 (21.25).
“Its kind of an unreal feeling,” Jackson said. “It's my last year so I decided I was going to leave it all on the track.”
The Saints also earned a win in the 4x100 in one of the day’s closest races. West Feliciana anchor leg Frankie Dorsey had a half step lead over Jennings’ Darrian Achane after the third exchange, and the two ran stride for stride down the stretch with neither gaining ground on the other.
Dorsey finished .04 seconds ahead of Achane to take first place for West Feliciana.
In Class 3A girls, Mary Nusloch was the driving force for team champion Academy of Sacred Heart with wins in the 800 (2:20.56), 1,600 (5:11.39) and the 3,200 (11.36.70).
The Cardinals were pushed by Brusly and West Feliciana but held on to the team lead after Nusloch and Olivia McGoey finished 1-3 in the 800.
Sacred Heart finished with 75 points, Brusly was second with 60, and West Feliciana tallied 50 points.
Brusly had wins in the 4x100 (48.74), the 4x200 (1:40.89) and from Kennedy London in the 100 hurdles (13.88). The Panthers were hoping for more in the 400, but defending champion Ta’la Spates was overtaken in the last 100 meters and finished third.
West Feliciana’s Destiny Mitchell won the high jump (5-feet, 2 inches). Other the Glen Oaks boys 4x400 relay squad (3:23.14).
Edna Karr and Carencro win 4A titles
Boosted by wins in three relays, Edna Karr took home the girls Class 4A championship.
The Cougars won the 4x200 (1:41.06), the 4x100 (48.61) and the 4x400 (3:56.35). They also scored top three finishes in the 300 hurdles, 800, 100 hurdles and the high jump, and finished with 68 points to edge Booker T. Washington-Shreveport (66) and St. Thomas More (63).
Plaquemine’s McKayla Ferguson took first in the javelin with a throw of 137-9.
In the boys competition, Karr challenged Carencro in the early going before falling too far behind. The Bears went on to post a winning team total of 88 points while Karr (46), Warren Easton (34) and North Desoto (33) followed.
Carencro scored points in eight events including wins in the 1600, 100, 400, 200, and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Parkview Baptist’s Trey Boucher won the pole vault (15-0) while Woodlawn got wins in both hurdles events. Kai Hensley won the 110 hurdles (14.35) and Lanard Harris was first in the 300 hurdles (39.16).
“It was a good, I did my best and did what I had to do,” Harris said. “Coming around the first straight away on the curve – that was definitely the best part of my race.”