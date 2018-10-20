DONALDSONVILLE — A 26-point second quarter helped eighth-ranked Ascension Catholic coast to a 45-6 victory over White Castle in District 6-1A action Friday night at Boutte Stadium.
Five players scored TDs for ACHS (7-1, 2-1). Running back Dorian Barber and quarterback Rodney Blanchard each had two rushing TDs.
Barber opened the scoring with a 9-yard run and closed it out with a 34-yard run. He finished with 65 yards on just seven carries. Blanchard also passed for two TDs and finished 8 of 20 for 97 yards.
Unique Young tossed a 26-yard TD pass to Javier Batiste to give White Castle (3-5, 1-2) its only score.
CATHOLIC-PC 68, NORTH CENTRAL 16: In New Roads, 10th-ranked CHSPC (7-1, 4-0) scored 35 first-quarter points on the way to another District 5-1A win Thursday night.
The Hornets have won six straight. CHSPC limited North Central (1-7, 0-4) to just 10 yards. Nick Carriere led the Hornets with 74 yards rushing on four carries, and Colin Grazaffi added 54 yards on six carries.
Matthew Langlois impacted the scoring three ways for the Hornets. He scored on a 4-yard run, a 24-pass from Aiden Vosburg and on an interception return.
SOUTHERN LAB 43, EAST IBERVILLE 8: In Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium, Tray Myles, Lutrell Pruitt and Reginald Johnson led the way as third-ranked Southern Lab (7-1, 3-0) notched a Thursday win in District 6-1A.
Myles completed all six of his passes for 228 yards and three TDs. He also ran for 61 yards on six carries. Pruitt rushed for a game-high 183 yards on 11 carries and scored one TD.
Johnson had two catches for 110 yards and two TDs. Theodore Knox added 56 yards receiving, 30 yards rushing and one TD for the Kittens.
LIVE OAK 30, BELAIRE 0: In Watson, the Eagles (5-3, 2-3) scored all the points they needed in the first half of a District 4-5A game, including 23 in the second quarter to also win a Thursday game.
Hagen Long rushed for a game-high 105 yards on eight carries, while Sal Palermo III completed 4 of 5 passes for 95 yards with a 25-yard TD pass to Darian Ricard.
Wesley Daigle ran for two TDs and finished with 60 yards on 10 carries for the winners. Belaire (1-7, 0-5) has lost seven straight.