A rededicated St. Michael volleyball team proved to be too much for West Feliciana on Tuesday night.
The Warriors controlled the action throughout as they stayed unbeaten in District 5-III with a 3-0 win over the Saints at St. Michael.
Both teams are rated among the top eight of the latest LHSAA Division III power ratings, and no. 4 St. Michael prevailed over no. 8 West Feliciana by scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-15.
For St. Michael (13-5, 2-0), the win provided an upswing after it lost at St. Scholastica on Monday. That loss prompted a team meeting before Tuesday’s game, and the Warriors looked focused against West Feliciana.
Audrey Domingue led the Warriors with nine kills, and Olivia Pinell and Camryn Wax each had six. Nicole Benigno had 14 digs and four aces.
“I got an email from (a player) that said, ‘A couple of us want to talk to you today. We just think we should be a better team than what we are right now,’” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “It wasn’t an angry meeting or anything. It was about how we can fix this. One of the things I love about this program and these kids is they feel comfortable coming and talking to me.”
St. Michael found its comfort zone in the first set after taking a 10-8 lead. It took control by winning six consecutive points on Mindy Jones’ serve. West Feliciana (10-9, 1-1) got two points back, but the Warriors closed out the set by winning nine straight points.
In the second set, St. Michael held a 9-8 lead before again separating itself from West Feliciana. Domingue had two kills as the Warriors moved out to a 20-12 lead.
The third set followed a similar pattern. Leading 12-10, St. Michael won seven of eight points to put itself in position to close out the match. Domingue sparked the Warriors with two blocks and two kills, and Ashlynn McVea finished off the match with two aces.
“Tonight, I thought we came together as a team,” Domingue said. “I think we can get better, and we’re definitely not as good as we’re going to be. We haven’t reached our full potential, but we’re going to get there.”
The Warriors serve game was good against West Feliciana, producing 13 aces. Smith and West Feliciana coach Arika Butler-Scott both noted that as a factor in the contest.