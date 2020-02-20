BRUSLY — Each time No. 25 St. James made a run, the ninth-seeded Brusly responded in a big way to quell the surge.
Brusly (29-5) got 35 points from senior guard Angel Bradford to take a 50-39 home win over the Wildcats on Thursday night.
Brusly will host No. 9 Loranger in the second round on Monday. Loranger earned a 45-31 win over No. 24 Abbeville on Thursday night.
“Anytime you get a win in the playoffs, it’s always good,” said Brusly coach Shawn Bradford. “We just have to work at being a bit sharper. I kind of figured that with the time off. You’ve been away from basketball and haven’t been competitive in a while and it showed tonight. We’re going to have to find a way to sharpen it up for Monday.
Rayonna Sterling led St. James with 10 points.
Brusly jumped out to an 8-1 lead before St. James (12-15) clawed back with a 6-0 spurt that cut the deficit to 8-7. The Panthers went on a 12-0 run that ended with 5:34 left in the second quarter.
Brusly went into halftime up 25-16. Back-to-back 3-pointers out of the locker room gave Brusly a 31-15 lead.
Sterling’s bucket with 5:21 left in game cut the Brusly lead to 41-31, but the Wildcats failed to get closer.
“They had an answer every time we made a run, and it was usually a 3-pointer,” said St. James coach Damon Robinson. “We competed, played hard. They had a good game plan. Every time they stretched the lead out, we closed the gap. I have no complaints about my girls except that we missed too many layups tonight, especially in the first quarter. We missed nine or 10 layups in the first quarter. It was probably nerves, but I tip my cap to Brusly. They played a good game.”
St. James opened the game with a box-and-one defense on Brusly’s star guard, which allowed Myla Edwards and Tia Anderson to drain early 3-pointers and get the team out to the 8-1 lead.
That early success allowed Bradford to take over in the second half, when she scored 22 points.
“I’m not the only one scoring so I’m getting a lot of assists,” she said. “Everything was working right. The team really stepped up a lot. We just looked at last year (first-round loss) and saw how we could improve and get better and that loss last year really motivated us, so we have to push and make a big run.”