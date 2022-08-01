The addition of Corey Mistretta as head coach at St. Michael adds another pillar for Baton Rouge’s high school track and field community.
Mistretta spent the last five years as head track and cross country coach at his alma mater, Southeastern Louisiana University. He was the Southland Conference Indoor Track Coach of the Year in 2020 and the conference's Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2021. SLU broke 58 school records and had 15 athletes earn All-America honors in five seasons.
“Being able to coach at my alma mater was a dream come true and an honor,” Mistretta said. “In addition to being a coach, I am also a teacher and I have really missed being in the classroom.
“I’ve taught theology in Catholic schools for a total of 11 years during my career. I look forward to teaching it again this year. Leaving Southeastern was not easy. But it is the right move for me.”
In addition to serving as head track coach for boys and girls, Mistretta also is coaching wide receivers for the Class 4A St. Michael football team.
Mistretta is the third major track coach hire in the local Class 5A/4A ranks this summer. Class 5A Scotlandville hired White Castle native Allen Whitaker as its boys coach. Whitaker coached Ruston to five LHSAA titles.
Catholic added Sean Brady, a former SLU head coach and most recently an assistant coach at Texas A&M, as its coach. Brady and Mistretta were SLU teammates and Mistretta was Brady’s assistant at SLU for three seasons before taking over as head coach.
The 56-year Mistretta is a 1984 Redemptorist graduate who also coached locally at Redemptorist and St. Thomas Aquinas. He won a state title while coaching at a parochial school in Virginia Beach.
Mistretta is the brother of Dutchtown football coach Guy Mistretta and the son of G.J. “Bucky” Mistretta, who coached Ascension Catholic to two football titles and also was head football coach at Redemptorist and Lee High.
“I know the coaches in this area well and am excited about the opportunity,” Mistretta said. “Sean wants to host more meets at Catholic year-round and I would love to be part of that too.”
Commitment updates
St. Amant defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter committed to UL over the weekend, while Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his plans to commit to a college at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a social media post.
Carpenter was the District 5-5A defensive MVP a year ago and ranked among the area's best defensive players as a junior in 2021.
Sampson is the No. 3 player in the Louisiana’s class of 2023, according to 24/7sports. Sampson listed his finalists as LSU, Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M in the social media post.
Job opening
Southern Lab seeks an offensive line coach who is certified to teach middle school social studies.
Email resumes to head coach Darrell Asberry at Darrell.asberry@sulabschool.com or assistant coach Thomas Saulsby at Thomas.saulsby@sulabschool.com.