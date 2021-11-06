Friday’s area scores
Classes 5A/4A
Scotlandville 35, Denham Springs 14
Central 31, Live Oak 12
Woodlawn 62, McKinley 0
St. Amant 10, East Ascension 6
Tara 38, Broadmoor 16
St. Michael 51, Istrouma 6
Classes 3A and below
Madison Prep 24, Brusly 20
University 58, Mentorship 6
Parkview Baptist 47, Glen Oaks 6
Hannan 39, Albany 8
Donaldsonville 32, Berwick 10
Lutcher 55, Patterson 22
E.D. White 28, St. James 19
Episcopal 28, Port Allen 0
East Feliciana 39, Northeast 0
Springfield 12, Northlake Christian 0
Catholic Pointe Coupee 38, St. Edmund 29
Southern Lab 41, Slaughter 0
Ascension Catholic 33, St. John 14
East Iberville 44, Ascension Christian
Friday’s state scores
Abbeville 38, Erath 15
Acadiana 45, Lafayette 8
Amite 40, Kentwood 0
B.T. Washington 38, Woodlawn (SH) 16
Barbe 30, Comeaux 19
Beau Chene 48, Opelousas 6
Belle Chasse 17, Landry/Walker 6
Benton 35, Natchitoches Central 16
Bogalusa 51, Loranger 28
Bolton 43, Peabody 32
Booker T. Washington 13, McDonogh 35 8
Bossier 63, Magnolia School of Excellence 0
Breaux Bridge 58, Livonia 14
Bunkie 16, Holy Savior Menard 14
Captain Shreve 33, Airline 0
Cecilia 35, North Vermilion 7
Cedar Creek 49, Tensas 0
Cedar Hill Trinity, Texas 58, Evangel Christian 13
Chalmette 28, Riverdale 6
Claiborne 50, Calhoun Aca., Miss. 8
Country Day 38, Riverside 31
DeRidder 35, Tioga 21
Delcambre 45, Houma Christian 6
Delhi Charter 40, Madison 30
Destrehan 35, Thibodaux 0
East Jefferson 28, West Jefferson 16
Easton 48, Kennedy 0
Ehret 36, Higgins 14
Ellender 27, South Terrebonne 26
Eunice 67, LaGrange 34
Ferriday 48, Vidalia 34
Franklin 40, New Iberia Catholic 13
Franklinton 38, Pearl River 28
General Trass (Lake Providence) 66, Rayville 22
Glenbrook 55, Arcadia 22
Gueydan 38, Elton 0
Hahnville 31, Terrebonne 0
Hanson Memorial 21, Covenant Christian 0
Highland Baptist 7, Centerville 0
Homer 49, Haynesville 0
Iota 63, Mamou 36
Jena 28, Winnfield 26
Jennings 55, Westlake 42
Jesuit 35, Rummel 10
Jonesboro-Hodge 46, Lakeside 0
Kaplan 56, Lake Arthur 26
Kinder 51, Vinton 30
Lafayette Christian 49, Welsh 13
Lake Charles College Prep 67, South Beauregard 7
Lakeshore 37, Salmen 22
Loreauville 59, Jeanerette 22
Loyola College Prep 31, Mansfield 0
M.L. King Charter 44, Sci Academy 6
Madison Prep 24, Brusly 20
Many 50, Lakeview 0
Marksville 28, Caldwell Parish 14
Minden 35, Franklin Parish 34
Notre Dame 41, Port Barre 6
Newman 48, South Plaquemines 12
North Caddo 50, D’Arbonne Woods 7
North Webster 44, Green Oaks 0
Northshore 36, Slidell 29
Oak Grove 35, Sicily Island 8
Oakdale 47, Pickering 12
Opelousas Catholic 40, Westminster Christian 6
Ouachita Christian 48, Mangham 12
Ouachita Parish 28, Pineville 22
Parkway 17, Haughton 3
Pine 40, Varnado 18
Ponchatoula 45, Hammond 0
Rayne 42, Washington-Marion 41
Red River 50, Avoyelles 32
Richwood 38, Bastrop 0
Rosepine 27, DeQuincy 9
Sacred Heart 69, North Central 0
Shreveport Northwood 13, North DeSoto 7
South Lafourche 42, Assumption 28
Southside 46, New Iberia 13
St. Helena 47, Independence 35
St. Martin’s 27, West St. John 14
St. Martinville 56, Crowley 0
St. Paul’s 37, Fontainebleau 3
St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Pope John Paul 3
St. Thomas More 62, East St. John 60
Sulphur 41, Sam Houston 24
Teurlings Catholic 50, Northside 21
Union Parish 43, Wossman 12
Vandebilt Catholic 38, Morgan City 12
West Monroe 42, Ruston 14
Westgate 47, Carencro 21
Thursday’s scores
Class 5A/4A
Zachary 48, Walker 13
Catholic 49, Dutchtown 7
Liberty 62, Belaire 27
Class 3A and below
West Feliciana 36, Baker 12
Dunham 51, Capitol 0
Other Thursday state scores
Alexandria 50, West Ouachita 13
Ascension Episcopal 41, West St. Mary 7
Basile 20, Oberlin 13
C.E. Byrd 37, Southwood 24
Calvary Baptist Academy 70, Ringgold 0
Church Point 64, Pine Prairie 0
Covington 12, Mandeville 7
De La Salle 56, Thomas Jefferson 0
Grand Lake 30, East Beauregard 16
Grant 51, Buckeye 21
H.L. Bourgeois 40, Central Lafourche 3
Hahnville 31, Terrebonne 0
Hamilton Christian 40, Merryville 14
Iowa 47, St. Louis 21
Karr 38, Helen Cox 6
Kenner Discovery 27, Haynes Academy 6
Lena Northwood 32, Block 26, OT
Lincoln Preparatory 32, Plain Dealing 0
Logansport 62, Montgomery 24
McMain 20, Livingston Collegiate 0
Neville 37, Huntington 0
Northwest 51, Ville Platte 12
River Oaks 16, Delhi 14
St. Augustine 45, Holy Cross 37
St. Frederick Catholic 43, Delta Charter 0
St. Mary’s 21, LaSalle 0
Sterlington 50, Carroll 18
Vermilion Catholic 32, Central Catholic 20