EDITOR'S NOTE: All games played at Cajundome. Finals set for Saturday.
Episcopal
Division III
Record: 25-7, seeded second
Semifinal opponent: No. 3 Lafayette Christian (24-8), 4 p.m. Thursday
Leaders: Stewart Bonnecaze (20.1 points per game, 9 rebs, 4 assists), Jack Savario (14.1 ppg, 4 rebs), TJ Callahan (10.1 ppg, 3.2 apg).
Tourney history: Knights were the Division III runners-up in 2020 and make their sixth LHSAA tourney appearance
Fast fact: Episcopal coach Chris Beckman Sr. has led the Knights to all their tournament appearances.
Family Christian
Division V
Record: 27-8, top seed
Semifinal opponent: No. 4 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (20-6), 10 a.m. Wednesday
Leaders: Bryson Martin (14 ppg), 6 apg, 4 rebs), Chance Martin (11 ppg, 12 rebs), Tyler Flugence (10 ppg, 5 rebs).
Tourney history: FCA has 10 LHSAA tourney appearances and was the Division V runner-up in 2021.
Fast fact: The Flames won their last LHSAA title in Class C in 2002.
Jehovah-Jireh
Division V
Record: 19-11, seeded second
Semifinal opponent: No. 3 Episcopal School of Acadiana 25-11, noon Wednesday
Leaders: John-Paul Ricks (30 ppg, 8 asp, 7 rebs)
Tourney history: JCA makes its eighth tourney appearance and has won the past four Division V titles.
Fast fact: It is the fourth time the Warriors have played ESA in the semifinals since 2017.
Liberty
Division II
Record: 28-6, seeded first
Semifinal opponent: Fourth-seeded St. Thomas More (28-6), 6 p.m. Wednesday
Leaders: Jacob Wilson (20 ppg, 7 rebs, 3 asp), Cameron Newman (10 points, 3 rebs), Howard Gaskins Jr. (9.0 ppg, 3 asp).
Tourney history: Liberty made its first tourney appearance last season and lost to STM in the semifinals.
Fast fact: Liberty coach Brandon White played on Glen Oaks’ 2005 team that won the Class 4A title.
St. Michael
Division II
Record: 18-10, seeded seventh
Semifinal opponent: Third-seeded Archbishop Hannan 22-7 at 8 p.m. Wednesday
Leaders: Anthony Igiede (18.5 ppg, 7.4 rebs), Wilson Fields (13.7 ppg, 3.2 steals), Derrick Morris (10.1 ppg, 4.8 apg)
Tourney history: Second straight semifinal berth for the Warriors, who advanced to the tourney before the split playoffs in 4A in 2015.
Fast fact: Igiede’s sister, Amber, starred at St. Michael and at Hawaii in volleyball is currently competing in the U.S. National Team Open.
Scotlandville
Division I
Record: 25-7, seeded third
Semifinal opponent: Second-seeded Archbishop Shaw, 26-5, 8 p.m. Thursday
Leaders: Dorian Booker (18.3 ppg, 11.5 rebs, 5.1 blks), Rayvon Smith (17.7 ppg, 4.7 apg), C’Zavian Teasett (14.3 ppg, 7.5 rebs)
Tourney history: The Hornets have appeared in the either a Class 5A or Division I final each year since 2010 and have won seven titles.
Fast fact: At 6-foot-10, Booker is the tallest player the Hornets have had since 6-11 Damian Jones, who now plays for the Sacramento Kings.
Southern Lab
Division IV
Record: 27-4, seeded first
Semifinal opponent: Fourth-seeded Hamilton Christian, 21-8, 2 p.m. Wednesday
Leaders: Tyler Ringgold (21.5 ppg, 10 rebs, 2.5 blks), Jarren Curry (14 ppg, 5 apg, 4 rebs), Donovan Davis (12.5 ppg, 3 apg).
Tourney history: The Kittens make their first tourney appearance since 2018 and were the Class 1A runner-up to Arcadia in 2016.
Fast fact: First-year SLHS coach Harold Boudreaux is a former LSU player whose twin brother Carroll played for UL.