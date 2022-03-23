Dutchtown High School lost just 1½ points out of a possible 54 in capturing two matches that advanced the Griffins to the state semifinals Wednesday in the girls high school bowling playoffs at Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette.
Dutchtown defeated Central of Baton Rouge, 26½-½ and then scored a 26-1 decision over St. Scholastica in the quarterfinals.
No. 2 seeded Dutchtown will meet No. 7 Denham Springs in the semifinals. guaranteeing a Baton Rouge area team in the final. The Yellow Jackets defeated Archbishop Chapelle, the 2021 champions, 22½-4½, in the quarterfinals after a 25-2 win over Ellender in the opening round.
Dutchtown’s Ashtyn Yoches led the way in the opening match with a 225, while Sydney Lee had a 210.
Lee had two more 200 games in the quarterfinal match. Denham Springs' Grace Dawson shot 219-619 in the first-round match for the only 600 three-game set of the day in the event.
No. 8 St. Amant almost became the third team from the Baton Rouge region to make the semifinals, falling to No. 1 Ponchatoula 14-13.
Ponchatoula had to win the three-point super total of the six player scores after three games to swing the match its way as St. Amant won 11 of the first 16 points and had a lead of more than 100 pins going to the final game.
Ponchatoula got wins in the first two spots from Sylvia Sadaway and Nikki Cowell and in the five-six positions from Kelsey Hicks and Kayla Cowell. The six-player total was 1,016 to 827, swinging the match to Ponchatoula by 73 pins.
St. Amant advanced to the match in the opening round with a win over Loyola Prep. Emily Hymel had the high game in both matches with a 205 and a 200.
The fourth semifinalist is No. 13 Byrd of Shreveport, which beat H.L. Bourgeois and Central Lafourche. The Yellow Jackets took out the four and five seeds on the way to the semis.
The playoffs resume at 10:30 a.m. Friday at AMF All-Star Lanes in Kenner with the top half of the boys/co-ed division. The event was postponed on Tuesday because of weather concerns.
Brother Martin will begin its quest for four consecutive titles as the top seed with the three top average teams (Brother Martin, Jesuit and Dutchtown) all in the same quarter of the bracket.
Catholic High and Shaw advanced to the semifinals of the boys/co-ed division on Monday in playoffs in Bossier City.
GIRLS LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
at Acadiana Lanes, Lafayette
Second-round matches
Team scores and leading scorers
Ponchatoula 22, Albany 5
Ponchatoula: Kelsey Kicks 183, Kristi Cowart 181; Albany: McKinzie Novak 179
St. Amant 23, Loyola Prep 4
St. Amant: Emily Hymel 200; Loyola Prep: Isabella Griego 172
Central Lafourche 19, Teurlings Catholic 8
Central Lafourche: Mollie Leonard 199; Teurlings Catholic: Caroline Dubois 141
Byrd 17, H. L. Bourgeois 10
Byrd: Cathleen Stevens 185-186; H.L. Bourgeois: Corinne Rozands 214
Chapelle 15½, Academy of Our Lady 11½
Chapelle: Alexandra Young 185; Academy of Our Lady: Laney Sasso 178
Denham Springs 25, Ellender 2
Denham Springs: Grace Dawson 219-619; Ellender: Lauren Cadiere 187
St. Scholastica 22½, Lafayette High 4½
St. Scholastica: Mallory Arlt 176; Erika Tarver 175; Lafayette: Lillian Marck 181
Dutchtown 26½, Central-BR ½
Dutchtown: Ashtyn Yoches 225, Sydney Lee 210; Central: Paisley Fairley 145
Quarterfinal matches (winners to semifinals, March 31)
Ponchatoula 14, St. Amant 13
Ponchatoula: Kayla Cowell 201; St. Amant: Emily Hymel 205
Byrd 16, Central Lafourche 11
Byrd: Cathleen Stevens 171; Central Lafourche: Emily Floyd 188
Denham Springs 22½, Archbishop Chapelle 4½
Denham Springs: Layla Legendre 198; Chapelle: Gabrielle Fischer 163
Dutchtown 26, St. Scholastica 1
Dutchtown: Sydney Lee 207-202; St. Scholastica: Addie Atland 199