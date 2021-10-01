In what was a tale of two halves, Liberty High School was able to script a happy ending. The Patriots were down 27-7 in the first half, but never out.
With running back Kaleb Jackson and quarterback Khylan Gross leading the way, Liberty scored the final 27 points of the game to claim a 34-27 victory over Istrouma. The crucial District 7-4A game played Friday night at Istrouma had a little bit of everything.
Jackson rushed for 202 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard sprint down sideline with 11:04 remaining to give the Patriots (4-0, 2-0) some breathing room. Gross had already inserted a game-changing, go-ahead dagger with a 70-yard TD pass to Brandon Davis late in the third quarter.
The teams combined for more than 200 yards in penalties and seven fumbles. Istrouma (2-2, 1-1) got a gutsy effort for its star running back, Le’Veon Moss, who finished with 171 yards on 11 carries with three TDs before leaving the game early in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
On the next series, Indians quarterback Lakendrick Self also exited with an injury. Despite losing two key starters, Istrouma had multiple chances to mount a rally of its own.
A sack that led to a fumble recovery Lester Jones helped final allowed Liberty to seal the win with just more than two minutes remaining.
The fabulous finish was a contrast to the start for Liberty. The running back showcase for Istrouma’s Moss and Liberty's Jackson emerged quickly.
After the Indians recovered a fumble, Moss busted loose for a 41-yard run. He scored on a 17-yarder give Istrouma a 6-0 lead five minutes into the game.
But another story evolved. After the first few possessions, Liberty looked like a team that was out of its comfort zone. And for good reason.
While Istrouma had a come-from-behind victory and a close loss the past three weeks, the Patriots were not challenged in their three season-opening wins.
Jackson and the Patriots countered late in the first quarter after an Indians turnover. Jackson scored on an 8-yard run and Chase Thibodaux’s extra point gave Liberty a 7-6 lead.
Moss and the Indians owned the second quarter. Jaon Morgan ran for 36 yards on three carries to set up a 10-yard TD run by Self. A 61-yard TD by Moss upped the Indians lead to 20-7 with 6:38 to go in the first half.
DeAndre Agnew then recovered a Liberty fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Liberty 16. Moss’ 3-yard TD run made it 27-7. A 13-play drive got the Patriots within striking distance. Gross scored on a 3-yard run with 23 left in the half to make it 27-14.
That final score proved to be crucial. And so was the blocked punt the Patriots executed on the opening possession of the second half.
Bryson Morgan returned the blocked punt 17 yards for a TD that it 27-21 with 7:32 to go in the third period. Gross’ pass to Davis followed five minutes later.