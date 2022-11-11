East Ascension headed into its first-round playoff matchup against West Ouachita with a huge advantage in postseason experience.
The discrepancy showed early and often for the Chiefs.
Playing in its first playoff game since 2019, West Ouachita (6-5) fumbled the ball away three times in the first half. East Ascension (6-5) turned all three turnovers into points.
The barrage helped the Spartans run out to a 20-0 halftime lead and eventually a 37-0 win.
“Our defense played lights out,” Spartans coach Darnell Lee said. “We’ve just been able to get better as the year has gone on. Our kids play hard. We try to get them to harness that energy. We have a lot of emotional games throughout the year. For our kids to stay focused for that long, it means a lot.”
How it was won
West Ouachita had a promising opening drive. The Chiefs moved into East Ascension territory, but they fumbled away a snap at the Spartans 31.
The Chiefs later fumbled an errant snap on a punt. East Ascension turned both turnovers into Diego Ontiveros field goals to take a 6-0 first-quarter lead.
In the second, West Ouachita quarterback Sam Ozark was sacked and lost the ball. Sidney Joseph recovered it in the end zone for an East Ascension touchdown.
Later, Spartans running back Antwon Foster, who started the season at quarterback, took an outside handoff and then launched a pass downfield. He connected with Jackson Chaisson for a 65-yard score to give East Ascension a 20-0 halftime advantage.
In the second half, Ontiveros added a 30-yard field goal.
Two more turnovers by the Chiefs were turned into a 27-yard scoring run by Foster and a 5-yard touchdown run by Walter Samuel.
In addition to forcing six turnovers, East Ascension limited West Ouachita to 143 total yards.
Antonio Ford was the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 46 yards.
Samuel, a Tulane commitment, piled up 100 yards rushing and a score for the Spartans.
They said it
West Ouachita coach Mike Rainwater: “Turnovers killed our momentum. The defense played well. When you put the ball on the ground a lot and your defense stays on the field for most of the game, it’s going to be a terrible result. But our kids fought hard. I can’t be anymore happy for these seniors. They had a great season, but we just fell short tonight.”
Player of the game
Antwon Foster, East Ascension: Foster carried the ball 11 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also completed two passes for 86 yards and a score.
Notable
• East Ascension now has advanced to the second round of the playoffs seven years in a row. They have never lost a first-round playoff game under Lee.