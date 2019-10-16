Keilon Brown’s signature moment as a freshman was one he did not see.
“There was a pass rush and I had to move around,” Brown recalls. “I threw it as far as I could and then I got hit. Our lineman started jumping up and down. We scored and I was laying on my back.”
In many ways, the Zachary High star has lived the charmed life a playmaker ever since. He led ZHS to the Class 5A semifinals that year. Back-to-back Class 5A titles followed in 2017 and 2018.
After an 0-2 start, Brown and Broncos found themselves in an unfamiliar situation – with their backs against the wall. Three straight wins, including a 21-16 victory over Live Oak in a District 4-5A opener last week, have revealed a new side of Brown and the Broncos.
“I don’t care about stats. All I care about is winning games,” Brown said. “We have a lot of new starters. It took a while for them to get used to pace of the game and the size of the players. They weren’t playing JV anymore. I’m proud of what we’ve done.”
Zachary lost its season opener to East Ascension 40-31 before losing to 53-0 to Deerfield Beach, Fla., at the Battle on the Border Showcase in Shreveport.
Brown and ZHS coach David Brewerton agree that a 19-17 victory over Brandon, Miss., provided the shot in the arm the Broncos (3-2, 1-0) needed to get where they are – back in the LSWA’s Class 5A top 10 at No. 9. Zachary travels to Denham Springs (1-5, 0-1) for its next 4-5A game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We had never lost like we did to Deerfield,” Brown said. “A lot of people were down on us and didn’t believe in us. Brandon is one of the best teams in Mississippi. That game gave this team the confidence we needed.”
Brewerton said Brown’s evolution from phenom who has been a two-time Class 5A/4A All-Metro MVP and a two-time all-state to senior leader has been somewhat subtle, but all the more important for a team with 18 new starters.
“Keilon is never going to be a rah, rah guy. That is not his personality,” Brewerton said. “But he knows the influence he has when he does speak up and that it means a lot. It can be offering encouragement or making sure the guys hold each other accountable.”
The season of adjustment includes a revamped offense and defense lineups, along with some new targets. Last year’s top receiver Chandler Whitfield, now at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, was a quarterback’s equivalent of comfort food who provided big plays on offense and/or special teams in seemingly every game.
The fact that title-game hero Chris Hilton, another receiver and Louisiana’s top prospect in 2021, was sidelined until Week 5 following surgery for a football injury also was notable.
Those factors and the Broncos’ uncharacteristic 0-2 start had some asking “What’s wrong with Keilon?” Brown was just fine – he has been recalibrating.
Brown’s long-time baseball/football teammate Jayden Williams is averaging 13 yards a catch. Hilton returned for a Week 5 win over Istrouma and is averaging 22.6 yards per catch with three touchdowns.
“People have come to expect so much from him,” Brewerton said. “His numbers really are very good. Over the last couple of years, he has put up bigger numbers as the season has gone on and we’ve moved into the playoffs.
“This team is not last year’s team or the one from the year before. But last year we had two losses coming out of the regular season just like we do now. All our goals are still attainable.”
Brown leads the Broncos in rushing with 475 yards and is averaging 8.3 yards per carry with five touchdowns. He has completed 41 of 89 passes for 569 yards and is averaging 13.9 yards per completion.
Improving his arm strength is one thing Brown said he worked on during the offseason. The summer work boosted the confidence of the 6-foot, 180-pound senior. Now he enjoys seeing the confidence of his teammates grow.
“I see us get better every week,” Brown said. “We just have to keep working.”