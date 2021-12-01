After hearing a final round of requests and reactions to a second districting plan, the LHSAA executive committee finalized most of the plan schools will follow from 2022-24.
The committee approved basic districts from its second plan for Class 5A, 3A, 2A, B and C along with districts for divisional sports in all classes except 5A during its meeting held Wednesday at the LHSAA office.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said the committee will review the basic 4A and 1A district plans as well as the Class 5A plan for divisional sports with an eye toward finalizing them before the LHSAA convention in January.
Most notable locally was the committee’s approval of the second 5A basic plan that splits two traditional 5A leagues. Ascension and Livingston schools get a district of their own instead of being mixed with Baton Rouge schools.
The plan approved also puts all Baton Rouge schools in one 5A district. All the committee's decisions and discussions on districting took place in executive session.
“We are going to look at the (districting) process. I think it is a good process,” Bonine said. “This is every two years, but we work on it every year, it seems like. I think it was three years ago I proposed that we classify every four years, with a two-year review.
“If a new school comes in during the four years you just insert them in (into a class/district) where they need to be (enrollment wise).”
The two-day executive committee meeting concludes with a 9 a.m. Thursday session also at the LHSAA office. Finalizing the LHSAA's January's convention agenda is a key item planned.
Several local schools requested changes to the second districting plan. Central led a group of Baton Rouge 5A schools that sought a return to the traditional District 4-5A and 5-5A that mixed Livingston schools (4-5A) and Ascension schools (5-5A).
Class 4A requests by Livonia and West Feliciana could still be under consideration as well as a 1A plan from Central Private.
Livonia seeks a move from an Acadiana district to the Baton Rouge district. West Feliciana took the request an extra step further, asking that Livonia be added and that the 10 teams be split into two districts.
In 1A, Central Private requested a six-team district instead of the four-team district now proposed. Southern Lab and Kentwood spoke in favor of the plan that would put the three schools together with Slaughter Community Charter together with Thrive Academy and East Iberville to form a six-team district.
Prep Classic COVID protocols
Bonine said teams will be given instructions on how to handle COVID-19 protocols for their Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic football championships next week at the Caesars Superdome.
Players, cheerleaders and support groups will enter through a different entrance than the ones used previously. Instructions on those changes/protocols will be made when the LHSAA meets with all teams qualifying for the Prep Classic on Saturday.
Bonine said fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the game they are attending.