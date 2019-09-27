DUTCHTOWN — Murphy’s Law was in full effect for Vandebilt Catholic in a 52-0 loss to Dutchtown on Friday. Everything that could go wrong went wrong, and each time Dutchtown was there to capitalize.
On the first play of the game, Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson broke a 44-yard run, which was followed by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Fritsche to Derrick Youngblood.
On the ensuing kickoff, Vandebilt fumbled the return, and Dutchtown recovered at Vandebilt’s 23. The Griffins eventually settled for a 23-yard field goal by Cohen Parent to give themselves a 10-0 lead, but were immediately back inside Vandebilt’s 5-yard line after an interception by Logan Scott.
Vandebilt’s defense forced a goal line fumble to get the ball back, but Dutchtown’s defense quickly forced a three-and-out.
On first down from Vandebilt’s 45, Sampson again broke a long run, this time for 29 yards, setting up a 16-yard touchdown by running back Blayden Lewis. Dutchtown led 17-0 with four minutes, 30 seconds still remaining in the first quarter.
“We picked up two quick turnovers right there but only got three points out of it,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said. “But that was about the only negative there to start the game.
“The effort was there, and certainly the intensity, we just didn’t get in the end zone. Three points on two turnovers in their territory is not going to cut it.”
Vandebilt responded to Lewis’ touchdown with a 20-play drive but had to settle for a field goal, which was blocked. On the following play, Sampson made the Terriers pay once again, rushing for a 77-yard touchdown, pushing Dutchtown’s lead to 24-0.
A junior Olympian in track, Sampson led the way for Dutchtown offensively with seven carries for 166 yards.
“He’s got great speed, but he’s also not a track guy — he’s a running back,” Mistretta said. “He’s got good vision, he hits the hole so quick and it’s a really good one-two punch with him and Blayden Lewis, who’s a senior and more of a power guy. That’s a good mixture with those two.”
Dutchtown continued to make big plays in all three phases of the game, and to cap off the scoring in the first half, Scott returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown to give the Griffins a 31-0 halftime lead. Then in the second half, Scott intercepted his second pass of the game.
His interception resulted in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Winfield Jr. to Dajan Watkins, and the Griffins final two touchdowns came off a pick six by Tanner Vadnais and a blocked punt return by Treviell Jacobs to close the win out.
“We can’t get ourselves in that hole and try to battle back against a football team. It’s tough,” Vandebilt coach Lance Ledet said.