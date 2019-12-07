Most boys varsity games start at approximately 7 p.m., while girls varsity games typically start at 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Monday
West St. John at Lutcher
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Family Christian
Livonia at Denham Springs
Live Oak at Capitol
Pope John Paul II at Central Private
Belaire at Thrive Academy
McKinley at Southern Lab
Cristo Rey at False River Academy
Albany at East Feliciana
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Ascension Catholic
Tuesday
Tara at Zachary
Central at Parkview Baptist
False River Academy at Capitol
St. Thomas More at Dunham
East Iberville at Livonia
Port Allen at White Castle
Vermilion Catholic at Ascension Catholic
Dutchtown at University
John F. Kennedy at East Ascension
Madison Prep vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma
Wednesday
Runnels at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Central Private at Ascension Christian
Pope John Paul II at St. John
Cristo Rey at Belaire
Thursday
Ascension Catholic at Capitol
Independence at Central Private
Zachary at Plaquemine
Livonia at Lee
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Thrive Academy
Friday
Landry-Walker at Scotlandville
Cristo Rey at Capitol
Istrouma at Southern Lab
Christ Episcopal at False River
Thrive Academy at Family Christian
Girls
Monday
St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Michael
St. Martin’s at St. Amant
St. John at Dunham
Northeast at West Feliciana
White Castle at McKinley
Madison Prep at East Ascension
Morgan City at Mentorship Academy
Woodlawn at Donaldsonville
Denham Springs at Brusly
Tuesday
Cecilia at Plaquemine
Broadmoor at Brusly
Independence at West Feliciana
Welsh at Madison Prep
Assumption at Lee
Wilkinson County at East Feliciana
Episcopal at Baker
Port Allen at Glen Oaks
Woodlawn at St. Michael
Wednesday
Ponchatoula at University
Central at Baker
East Iberville at Collegiate Baton Rouge
Thursday
East St. John at Woodlawn
Kentwood at Northeast
McKinley at Glen Oaks
Friday
Episcopal at Plaquemine
Northeast at Dunham
East Iberville at Lutcher
Woodlawn at Port Allen