Most boys varsity games start at approximately 7 p.m., while girls varsity games typically start at 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Monday

West St. John at Lutcher

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Family Christian

Livonia at Denham Springs

Live Oak at Capitol

Pope John Paul II at Central Private

Belaire at Thrive Academy

McKinley at Southern Lab

Cristo Rey at False River Academy

Albany at East Feliciana

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Ascension Catholic

Tuesday

Tara at Zachary

Central at Parkview Baptist

False River Academy at Capitol

St. Thomas More at Dunham

East Iberville at Livonia

Port Allen at White Castle

Vermilion Catholic at Ascension Catholic

Dutchtown at University

John F. Kennedy at East Ascension

Madison Prep vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

Wednesday

Runnels at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Central Private at Ascension Christian

Pope John Paul II at St. John

Cristo Rey at Belaire

Thursday

Ascension Catholic at Capitol

Independence at Central Private

Zachary at Plaquemine

Livonia at Lee

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Thrive Academy

Friday

Landry-Walker at Scotlandville

Cristo Rey at Capitol

Istrouma at Southern Lab

Christ Episcopal at False River

Thrive Academy at Family Christian

Girls

Monday

St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Michael

St. Martin’s at St. Amant

St. John at Dunham

Northeast at West Feliciana

White Castle at McKinley

Madison Prep at East Ascension

Morgan City at Mentorship Academy

Woodlawn at Donaldsonville

Denham Springs at Brusly

Tuesday

Cecilia at Plaquemine

Broadmoor at Brusly

Independence at West Feliciana

Welsh at Madison Prep

Assumption at Lee

Wilkinson County at East Feliciana

Episcopal at Baker

Port Allen at Glen Oaks

Woodlawn at St. Michael

Wednesday

Ponchatoula at University

Central at Baker

East Iberville at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Thursday

East St. John at Woodlawn

Kentwood at Northeast

McKinley at Glen Oaks

Friday

Episcopal at Plaquemine

Northeast at Dunham

East Iberville at Lutcher

Woodlawn at Port Allen

