Boys
Ascension Catholic 58, Houma Christian 56
Houma Christian 15 12 11 18-56
Ascension Catholic 15 14 6 20-58
SCORING: HOUMA CHRISTIAN: W. Spry 19, J. Williams 17, C. Hendricks 8, C. Ringo 7, C. Smith 3, H. Berdin 2; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: Jamar Barber 16, Demarco Harry 15, Jamil Truxillo 10, Demontre Harry 9, Troy Cole 3, John Mire 3, Eric Simon 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Ascension Catholic 5 (Demarco Harry, Demontre Harry, Truxillo, Cole, Mire)
Records: Ascension Catholic 12-7
Capitol 58, East Feliciana 47
Capitol 22 9 11 16-58
East Feliciana 7 9 9 22-47
SCORING: CAPITOL: Jacob Bellazar 20, Dominique Gaines 12, Carlyle Joseph 9, DeSean Williams 7, Jermaine London 6, Daiveon Savoy 4; EAST FELICIANA: De-Andre Patin 14, Caleb Anderson 8, Trenton Holmes 8, Rodney White 5, Frankie Dunn 4, Rodriguez London 3, Jaheim Barnes 3, Jamaal Dunn 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Capitol 4 (Bellazar 3, Williams); East Feliciana 8 (Patin 4, Anderson 2, White, Barnes)
Madison Prep 70, Rayville 60
Rayville 15 20 12 13-60
Madison Prep 18 16 16 20-70
SCORING: RAYVILLE: Malik Wilson 23, Jaylen Quills 17, Kashie Nat 9, Jamarcus Wilson 6, De’Aaron Brown 5; MADISON PREP: Jaheim Spencer 30, Jordan Johnson 13, Elijah Tate 9, Jason Perry 8, Jordan Randall 6, Deziel Perkins 2, Percy Daniels 2
3-POINT GOALS: Rayville 3 (Wilson 2, Quills); MPA 3 (Spencer 2, Tate)
Records: Madison Prep 19-7
JUNIOR VARSITY: Madison Prep 75, Rayville 74
Zachary 63, Live Oak 62
Live Oak 15 18 6 23-62
Zachary 15 15 18 15-63
SCORING: LIVE OAK: B. Bayonne 21, L. Pierre 17, D. Capling 14, V. Bayonne 5, D. Ricard 3, H. Cox 2; ZACHARY: D. Ward 15, J. Hollins 14, C. Hilton 12, D. Jackson 11, C. Moore 9, G. Hayes 2
3-POINT GOALS: Live Oak 5 (B. Bayonne 2, Pierre 2, Capling); Zachary 4 (Jackson 4, Moore)
Records: Live Oak 16-9; Zachary 14-11
JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 60, Live Oak 29
Howard Davis Hall of Fame Classic
At Scotlandville
Country Day 67, Walker 63
Halftime: Country Day 37, Walker 27
Leaders: Country Day: K. Jenkins 31, J. Ibieta 15, C. Becnel 10; Walker: Jalen Cook 25, Trent Montgomery 17
Scotlandville 95, Southern Lab 40
Halftime: Scotlandville 53, Southern Lab 19
Leaders: Scotlandville: Carvell Teasett 34, Reece Beekman 28, Taireon Joseph 12; Southern Lab: Cedric Curry 9
Girls
Doyle 63, St. Helena 34
Doyle 19 14 22 8-63
St. Helena 10 6 7 11-34
SCORING: DOYLE: Presleigh Scott 22, Elise Jones 10, Sydney Taylor 9, Claire Glascock 8, Kourtlyn Lacey 6, Madison Duhon 4, Meghan Watson 2, Kylie Merrell 2; ST. HELENA: M. Hurst 11, S. Williams 10, S. Travis 9, K. Williams 2, L. Burton 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Doyle 4 (Jones 2, Glascock 2); St. Helena 5 (Travis 3, Hurst 2)