Todd Russ decided it was time for a change and he made a big one this week. After more than a decade as head boys basketball coach at New Iberia Senior High, Russ is moving to defending Class 5A champion Zachary High as an assistant coach.
“I just feel like this is the right move to make for myself and my family,” Russ said. “After 12 years as a head coach it will be different, but I am looking forward to it.”
The 47-year-old Russ was a star guard for Class 1A White Castle in the early 1990s. He led WCHS to the 1991 1A title and a 1A runner-up finish in 1992. He was an all-state player that year and made the Top 28 all-tournament team in 1992.
Russ fills a position that opened up when Dimario Jackson left ZHS to become the head boys basketball coach Port Allen earlier in the summer.
“Todd is somebody I talk to about strategy and other things with on a regular basis,” ZHS coach Jonathan McClinton said. “Now instead of picking up the phone to call him, he will be right here in the gym.
“There are areas where I think he can definitely help make us better. As somebody who has been a head coach, he will be echo what we do discipline wise … stressing that guys are on time, wear the right things, etc.
“Another area where he will help us is halfcourt offense. Anybody who has seen us play knows that we are at our best in transition, but we struggle sometimes in the halfcourt. That is an area Todd is really good with. I like the idea of having another set of eyes out to see the things myself or the other assistants missed.”
McClinton said he met Russ when he was an assistant on the ZHS staff and their coaching friendship/rivalry evolved from there.
“One thing New Iberia teams did so well in the halfcourt was out-of-bounds plays,” McClinton said. “We played them this summer and I’ll bet they beat us three out of four times on that. Those are the kind of things I hope we can pick up on and use to our advantage.”
Double duty
Glen Oaks High football coach Sean Beauchamp will beome a coach for nearly all seasons this year.
Beauchamp is set to coach the GOHS girls basketball team. He takes over for Alicia Dedeaux, who moved to her alma mater, Woodlawn, as head coach over the summer.
Coaching girls basketball is not new for Beauchamp, who previously coached the Scotlandville girls when he served as an assistant football coach for the Hornets.
Others changing places
Richard Oliver, most recently the head football coach at McKinley, has moved to Baker as an assistant coach. Oliver previously served as head coach at Baker, Scotlandville and Istrouma.
• Devonta Williams, the former defensive line coach at Liberty, is now the defensive coordinator at Northeast. First-year Northeast head coach Devyn Baker was most recently the defensive coordinator at Liberty.
• Former Livonia quarterback Kerri Wells has joined the Wildcat coaching staff as — you guessed it — quarterbacks coach.