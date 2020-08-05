Goal posts are always part of high school football. Local coaches are now thankful for the coronavirus pandemic season guideposts they got Wednesday from the LHSAA.
Overall, area coaches praised the LHSAA’s announcement that its football regular season is pushed back to a projected start date of Oct. 8, based on Louisiana’s current COVID-19 restrictions that limit contact in practice.
“I am cautiously optimistic,” Zachary football coach and athletic director David Brewerton said. “Everything still depends on what the governor says and us moving on to Phase 3. But I am glad we can put a date out there.
“In Louisiana, football is football and it signifies a lot of things besides getting on the field on Friday nights. It typically begins a new chapter in everybody’s lives. High school football is something we cannot even imagine not happening. I am happy that there is something for us to cling to.”
Plaquemine football coach and athletic director Paul Distefano said he appreciates the guidance. However, Distefano took issue with the LHSAA’s plans for a six-game, seven-game or eight-game season.
“Am I glad we have a date … yes,” Distefano said. “It is a start. No matter what we ultimately do, our coaches are ready to help our kids make the most of it.
“But I would rather play a full 10-game season. I appreciate the work and logic that went into this. But why not extend all the seasons? Play football in January and finish baseball and track in June if we have to. Give every sport the chance to play as many games as possible.”
East Ascension coach Darnell Lee said he was pleased with the LHSAA announcement and somewhat surprised by his players’ reaction to it. Lee said he believes the long wait for a start date and the summer rise of COVID-19 cases contributed to that reaction.
“I thought they would be more excited,” Lee said. “At this point, I think some of them have been through so much that they have decided they will be (excited) it when this happens.”
Madison Prep football coach Landry Williams said he believes the LHSAA’s decision balances the issues COVID-19 safety versus desire to compete.
“I think this is a step in the right direction, because it gives us time to get our (COVID-19 case) numbers down,” Williams said. “It gives the kids something to get motivated for.”
Episcopal athletic director Randy Richard called the LHSAA’s announced plans a “win” for all fall sports.
“Giving us something that has dates with it … that gives coaches and athletic directors can plan for means a lot,” Richard said. “That’s a win for all sports, whether its football, volleyball, cross country or swimming. Even if some things don’t mesh up or they need to be changes, at least we have a starting point.”