Scotlandville overcame its cold shooting from the field with hot free-throw shooting down the stretch to hand University High its first loss this season with a 47-41 victory at the Walker Christmas Tournament on Tuesday at the Walker gym.
Emaryeon McDonald scored 14 points, including going 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 2:36, to lift the four-time reigning Class 5A champions. Zaheem Jackson added 13 points. The Hornets (5-2) made 9 of their final 10 free throws to hold off the Cubs (10-1).
Neither team shot particularly well and Scotlandville missed four layups and some other point blank opportunities to shoot 38.8 from the floor (14 of 37). But the defense forced 16 U-High turnovers and held the Cubs scoreless for the first 4:46.
“It was a tribute to their defense and our defense,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “They’re a real scrappy, tough group and my guys are, too. We’re almost a mirror image of each other.
“We missed some easy shots, got anxious and that’s a sign of a young team. We get too excited to catch the ball and it goes through our hands, missing layups. It’s a whole new group. We’ll continue to strive to get better. All these games are learning experiences.”
University High led most of the first half and was up 22-19 at halftime but was overtaken after some cold shooting and six turnovers in the third quarter. Brock Brown had nine points and Bryce Brown eight. The Cubs sank 16 of their 40 shots (40%) and forced 15 turnovers with their trapping defense.
A layup by Bryce Brown gave the Cubs their last lead late in the third quarter, 30-29, but John Hubbard and Cody Fleming answered with back-to-back baskets for Scotlandville just before the end of the quarter.
Scotlandville reeled off a 7-0 run as Rayvon Smith hit a layup, Jackson hit two free throws and McDonald a 3-pointer. Moments later two free throws by McDonald gave the Hornets their biggest lead, 42-33. But U-High rallied on a 3-pointer by Will McRae while its press forced back-to-back turnovers. Brock Brown scored on a putback off his own miss to make it 42-38 with less than a minute to play.
Brock Brown missed a 3-pointer, and McDonald answered with two free throws with 21 seconds left for a 45-38 lead to put the Hornets comfortably ahead.
“It was a real physical game, we haven’t played one that physical this year,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “It’s going to be hard to win when you score 41 points. They had a lot to do with it. They play hard, tough, aggressive. We couldn’t get much going on offense.”