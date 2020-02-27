It would be easy to talk about all the things the Catholic High soccer team is not.
The third-seeded Bears don’t have a gaudy record with 20 or more wins or a national ranking. They were not even the Baton Rouge area’s highest seeded Division I school — that honor went to No. 2 Denham Springs — the team the Bears beat in the semifinals.
But with a five-game winning streak and a berth in the Division I title game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Soccer Championships, Catholic (14-3-2) is in the right place at the right time.
“We graduated a lot of seniors, and we had a new coach,” senior Ben Katzenmeyer said. “This is my third coach in four years and we lost in the quarterfinals the last two years. I wasn’t sure how it was going to go. But it all came together.”
Up next is a date with traditional power St. Paul’s (22-0-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at SLU’s Strawberry Stadium to decide the Division I crown. The top-seeded Wolves are ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and have won seven LHSAA titles in the past nine years, including a 5-1 victory over Catholic in the 2017 final. The Bears seek their first title since 1993.
Coach Jonathan “JB” Brunet came to Catholic with a history of success at Episcopal School of the Acadiana. Instead of reinventing the wheel, Brunet chose to alter the Bears' rotation just enough to allow Katzenmeyer, a center midfielder and fellow senior Roberto Carreras, a center-back, to help lead an atypical balanced approach.
“We’ve been under the radar all year, and I actually prefer that,” Burnet said. “We’ve got our seniors and juniors who have taken leadership roles. Really, everyone has a role.”
Carreras, who anchors the back line of the Bear’ defense, explains the Bears' balance concept this way.
“I wouldn’t say we’re dominant on offense or defense,” Carreras said. “Or that we have a specific approach. Every part of the game is important, and you need all of them together to succeed.
“What impresses me is the way the younger guys who were sophomores last year have done. They did not play a lot last year, but they have come on. They took the places of seniors who graduated, and it seems like they’ve been there all along.”
There are some subtle notable points. From his role on the back line, Carreras calls for defensive alignment changes. The goal is to keep the defense packed into the area around the goal to ward off attacks.
Katzenmeyer was more of a defensive center-back a year ago. He has an offensive role this year, often distributing the ball to the Bears’ forwards. Katzenmeyer also gets in some shots on goal.
Both seniors like Brunet’s lower-key scheduling approach that features fewer games, which allows time to perfect skills in practice and for academics.
The finals matchup with St. Paul’s has the look of a David vs. Goliath showdown. But it is one the Bears gladly take on.
“We all trust each other and expect every guy out there to do their job,” Carreras said. “I do think we’re ready.”