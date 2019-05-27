The NCAA announced the 64-team field for the College Baseball Tournament on Monday morning. Here is a list of all the players from Louisiana who will be in the field of this year's tournament.

LSU (16)

Matthew Beck, RHP, Alexandria, Jr.

Cade Beloso, 1B, John Curtis, Fr.

Brandt Broussard, IF, University High, Sr.

Daniel Cabrera, OF, Parkview Baptist, So.

Braden Doughty, C, Denham Springs, So.

Gavin Dugas, INF, Houma Christian, Fr.

Antoine Duplantis, OF, Lafayette, Sr.

Aaron George, RHP, Ouachita Christian, Jr.

Ma'Khail Hilliard, RHP, Central, So.

Landon Marceaux, RHP, Destrehan, Fr.

Clay Moffitt, RHP, Catholic, Sr.

Chris Reid, IF, St. Michael, Sr.

Will Ripoll, RHP, John Curtis, Fr.

Josh Smith, INF, Catholic, Jr.

Zach Watson, OF, West Ouachita, Jr.

C.J. Willis, 1B/OF/C, Ruston, Fr.

Southern University (24)

Wilhelm Allen, RHP, Thomas Jefferson, Jr.

Larry Barabino, LHP. Warren Easton, Fr.

Malik Blaise, IF, Chalmette, Sr.

Markaylon Boyd, RHP, Northside, Jr.

Hunter David, C/1B, Zachary, Jr.

John Guienze, LHP, Hanson Memorial, Jr.

Austin Haensel, RHP, John Curtis, So.

Blaine Hardy, UTI, Byrd, Fr.

Rhett Hebert, UTI, Zachary, Fr.

Hampton Hudson, OF, Runnels, Jr.

Bobby Johnson, C, Runnels, Sr.

Johnny Johnson, IF, Runnels, Jr.

Tyler LaPorte, IF, Acadiana, Sr.

Eian Mitchell, C/1B, St. Charles Catholic, Sr.

Zavier Moore, IF, Byrd, So.

Brandon Morris, RHP, Riverside Academy, Jr.

William Nelson, C, Parkview Baptist, So.

Khristian Paul, LHP, University High, Fr.

Courtland Simoneaux, INF, Brusly, So.

Jaocb Snyder, LHP, John Ehret, Jr.

Willie Ward, INF, Neville, Jr.

Connor Whalen, P, Catholic, Sr.

Ashanti Wheatley, Of, Rummel, Sr.

Javeyan Williams, OF, Breaux Bridge, Sr.

McNeese State (16)

Reid Borque, IF, Sam Houston, So.

Jake Cochran, OF, Sam Houston, Sr.

Welles Cooley, IF, Kinder, Jr.

Will Dion, LHP, Sulphur, Fr.

Dustin Duhon, C/UTI, Sam Houston, Sr.

Jack Gates, C, Barbe, Fr.

Julian Gonzales, OF, St. Louis, So.

Adama Goree, LHP, Barbe, So.

Peyton Johnson, UTI, Sam Houston, So.

Mark Johnston, INF, St. Louis, Fr.

Peyton McLemore, P, Sam Houston, Sr.

Austin Nelson, UTI, Sulphur, Jr.

Zach Rider, P/OF, Kinder, Sr.

Shane Selman, OF, Barbe, Sr.

Jacob Stracner, UTI, Sam Houston, Sr.

Brody Strahan, LHP, Sulphur, So.

Southern Miss (4)

Bryant Bowen, C, Captain Shreve, Jr.

Hunter LeBlanc, OF, Hahnville, Fr.

Hunter Stanley, IF/P, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr.

Sean Tweedy, LHP, Northlake Christian, Jr.

Mississippi State (2)

Kale Breaux, LHP, Sulphur, Jr.

Basiel Williams, OF, Ponchatoula, Fr.

Ole Miss (1)

Chase Cockrell, IF/OF, Oak Grove, Sr.

University of Illinois- Chicago (1)

Riley Hebert, OF, Jr. (Baton Rouge native)