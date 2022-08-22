The time is now for Treylan James, a two-way senior standout for Madison Prep Academy.
It has been eight months since Madison Prep lost 40-34 to eventual champion Sterlington in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Class 3A playoffs. The loss left a bad taste for Madison Prep and particularly for James, who plays wide receiver and defensive back.
James is ready to come back stronger and improved as the Chargers prepare to compete in District 6-3A.
“Treylan is really a good, solid kid in the classroom and on the field,” MPA coach Landry Williams said. “But the game against Sterlington was probably his worst ever. He made some big plays offensively, but we had some miscues on defense.”
Not known for their passing attack, run-oriented Sterlington turned two of those defensive miscues into long touchdown passes. One of those, a 48-yarder in the third quarter, helped the Panthers overcome a 27-13 deficit on their way to squeaking by the Chargers in overtime.
For James, the only remedy has been to work hard in order to turn the negative experience into one that benefits him and his team.
At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, James has added 15 pounds to his frame since last season. It’s the result of offseason conditioning work designed to foster high quality physical gains. There is an added component, according to Williams.
“The maturity level has changed for (James) since the last playoff game. His focus has been different,” Williams said. “He works hard in the weight room to change his body. He works hard every day.”
James, in his words, says he wants to be more active as a team leader this season.
“My role is to be a leader,” James said. “Just help everybody, make sure everything looks the way its supposed to look, make sure everybody is where they’re supposed to be. I want to be a leader on the field and off the field.”
Having James step up will be important for the Chargers after the graduation of quarterback Zeon Chriss, a four-year starter who signed with UL. In addition to last year’s quarterfinal appearance, Chriss led MPA to the Class 3A championship as a junior and left big shoes to fill.
Sophomore Tylon Johnson has gotten the first-team action in practice. The focus has been on making Johnson comfortable playing the game his own way.
“(Johnson) has been good,” James said. “He’s young so we’ve been helping to build his confidence. Once he has that I feel like his going to play lights out.”
Williams expects changes, but believes Johnson is capable.
“Zeon was 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and ran a 4.4 (40-yard dash). That’s totally the opposite of Tylon,” Williams said. “He’s 5-10, runs a 4.6, but he believes he can beat you with his arm. Since he took over he’s been doing what he needs to do.”
If Johnson makes his mark offensively, it will take pressure off of James, who will captain the Chargers’ defense. Williams expects James to make his team’s defensive reads so they can line up correctly.
Ultimately, the goal is to get back to the playoffs and atone for last year’s quarterfinal playoff loss.
“Sometimes you have to take a negative and turn it into a positive thing, and I think (James) has done that,” Williams said. “You can see it in his work ethic and his attention to detail.”