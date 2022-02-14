Boys
Most varsity games start between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Liberty at St. Michael
Denham Springs at Walker
Zachary at Live Oak
Scotlandville at Central
Phoenix at Capitol
Lutcher at Donaldsonville
Opelousas Catholic at Brusly
Catholic at University
Plaquemine at Tara
Woodlawn at White Castle
Amite at East Ascension
Doyle vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma
Maurepas at Collegiate Baton Rouge
French Settlement at Family Christian
Wednesday
Live Oak at Ascension Christian
East Ascension at Madison Prep
Scotlandville at Walker
Port Allen at Istrouma
Hannan at Lutcher
Capitol at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Thursday
False River at Catholic-Pointe Coupee
Capitol vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy
West Feliciana at Glen Oaks
Friday
Live Oak at Denham Springs
French Settlement at Episcopal
Walker at Central
Patterson at Lutcher
Zachary at Scotlandville
Woodlawn at Dunham
Brother Martin at Madison Prep
Central Private at West Feliciana
St. Michael at Istrouma
Broadmoor at Belaire
St. Amant at University
Albany vs. Cristo Rey at Newman Community Center
Breaux Bridge at Livonia
Tara at Liberty
Ascension Catholic at St. John
Girls playoffs
Tuesday
Division III
Houma Christian at Dunham, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 5A
Dutchtown at St. Amant, 6:30 p.m.
Central Private at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Division III
St. Katharine Drexel at Episcopal, 5 p.m.
Division IV
Metairie Park Country Day at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Westminster Christian at St. John, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Class 5A
Natchitoches Central at Walker, 6 p.m.
Chalmette at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Plaquemine at Bastrop, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Bogalusa at Albany, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Brusly, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Avoyelles vs. Doyle, 6 p.m. at Doyle Elementary
Mangham at French Settlement, 6 p.m.
Division I
Scotlandville at Mt. Carmel, 5 p.m.
Chapelle at McKinley, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Division V
Christ Episcopal at Family Christian, 6:30 p.m.