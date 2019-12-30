Boys basketball
Big 8 Classic
At Scotlandville
Southern Lab 70, North Central 50
Leaders: NORTH CENTRAL: Derrick Tezano 20; SOUTHERN LAB: Demond Brown 16, Jaren Curry 13, Tyler Ringgold 12, Sedric Curry 10.
Halftime: Southern Lab 32, North Central 20
East Ascension 58, Ville Platte 38
Leaders: VILLE PLATTE: T. Jones 10, E. Robert 10; EAST ASCENSION: Cameryn Carter 23. Cameron Dunbar 12, Hobert Grayson IV 11.
Halftime: East Ascension 31, Ville Platte 11.
Peabody 62, Madison Prep 54
Leaders: PEABODY: Kaijalon Smith 17, Melvion Flanagan 16, Amauri Coleman 14; MADISON PREP: Elijah Tate 18, Jason Perry 14.
Halftime: Peabody 29, Madison Prep 20
Scotlandville 87, Hahnville 39
Leaders: HAHNVILLE: Kaden Pierre 12; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 19, Carvell Teasett 18, Tai’Rein Joseph 15, Jonathan Horton 11.
Halftime: Scotlandville 43, Hahnville 20.
Episcopal Classic
St. Charles 56, Central Private 30
Halftime: St. Charles Catholic 27, Central Private 12
Leaders: St. Charles Catholic: T. Delanville 17, C. Montz 16; Central Private: B. Shows 5
Newman 81, Pearl River 55
Halftime: Newman 47, Pearl River 36
Leaders: Newman: Javon Ruffin 29, Chris Lockett 14, Archie Manning 12; Pearl River: S. Todd 29
Episcopal 59, Holy Cross 42
Halftime: Episcopal 28, Holy Cross 18
Leaders: Episcopal: Ricky Volland 30, DJ Morgan 13; Holy Cross: J. Lindsey 18
Central 68, Albany 34
Halftime: Central 34, Albany 23
Leaders: Central: R. Walker 16, G. Meyer 11, M. Hillard 11; Albany: C. Puma 10
Girls basketball
Plaquemine 36, Port Allen 33
Plaquemine 16 4 12 4-36
Port Allen 15 13 0 5-33
SCORING: PLAQUEMINE: C. Davis 12, A. Walker 7, C. River 6, P. Seals 4, D. Osbourne 2, D. Collin 2, A. Setton 2, T. Butler 1; PORT ALLEN: A. Percy 9, N. Lee 7, L. Nelson 7, N. Scott 5, A. Hill 4, T. Harrison 1
3-POINT GOALS: PORT ALLEN 1 (Scott)
University 45, McKinley 44
University 8 11 7 19-45
McKinley 9 10 10 17-44
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: S. Sanchos 18, N. Miller 9, J. Latore 6, C. Temple 4, K. White 3, E. Doomes 2; MCKINLEY: E. Lafayette 15, K. Perry 12, M. Brown 8, J. Moore 5, T. Love 2, D. Bell 2
3-POINT GOALS: UNIVERSITY 4 (Sanchos); MCKINLEY 4 (Brown 2, Moore 2)
Records: McKinley 7-8
Episcopal Classic
Dominican 39, Episcopal 38
Leaders: Dominican: E. Adams 11; Episcopal: J. Jones 21, I. Besselman 10
Doyle 62, Glen Oaks 23
Leaders: Doyle: M. Watson 18, P. Scott 12; Glen Oaks: P. Carter 17
Dominican 57, Walker 39
Leaders: Dominican: E. Adams 11; Walker: T. Harold 13