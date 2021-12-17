Denham Springs used its defense to set the pace in the first half of Friday night’s game against Plaquemine. In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets offense stepped up to create the separation they would need.
Led by Jordan Reams’ 14 points, homestanding Denham Springs pulled away from Plaquemine to take a 53-37 win.
Denham Springs (10-3) got open looks in the first half but missed five layups. The Yellow Jackets took a 17-9 halftime lead thanks to their defense, which held the Green Devils (3-6) to one point in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Reams’ 3-pointer helped the Yellow Jackets build a 25-12 lead. They went on to make seven of their last nine shots in the quarter to take a 41-21 lead.
Denham Springs’ lead was as large as 23 points in the fourth quarter.
“In the first half, we were having a hard time scoring,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “I told the guys to let the defense be our offense, and it was working. The problem was we weren’t finishing.”
The Yellow Jackets limited the Green Devils to four first-half field goals. At the free-throw line, Plaquemine made just 5 of 15 and missed the front end of five one-and-ones.
Also scoring in double figures for Denham Springs was Ja’Barry Fortenberry, who scored six of his 11 points in the Yellow Jackets 24-point third quarter.
“In the second half, we came out prepared. We were focused and ready to play,” Fortenberry said.
Plaquemine got eight points from Demorian Buggs and seven from Jace Washington.
In the first quarter, the Green Devils took a 4-3 lead on a Colby Dennis layup. Fortenberry’s layup put the Yellow Jackets ahead 6-4, and they never trailed again.
Neither team shot well in the second quarter, but Denham Springs made 4 of 6 free throws while Plaquemine made only 1 of 5. Three of the Green Devils' misses were one-and-ones. From the field, Plaquemine was 0 for 7 while Denham Springs made 2 of 10.
Maison Vorise got the Yellow Jackets going in the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the left corner. He scored on a drive midway through the quarter to give the Yellow Jackets a 27-14 lead. It was the start of eight consecutive scoring possessions for Denham Springs.
Denham Springs outscored Plaquemine 16-7 to close the quarter and take a 41-21 lead into the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets twice led by 23 points, the last at 47-24 with four minutes left to play.