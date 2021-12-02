The 3-pointer is an integral part of high school basketball. Three local coaching milestones in one week is hard to beat too.
Central’s Gary Duhe and Joe Spencer of University High garnered milestone victories in different ways Thursday night.
Duhe’s Central girls squad rallied from a halftime deficit to edge previously unbeaten St. Scholastica 42-41 at home. It was the 800th career victory for Duhe. The U-High boys notched a 58-40 road win, giving Spencer his 500th career victory.
The two milestones came one day after Glen Oaks boys coach Harvey Adger won his 900th career game.
“More than anything else, I am so proud of these girls,” said Duhe, in his first year as a girls coach. “They are learning to compete and that showed tonight.
“They did not accept being behind at halftime. They came out and were fought to win it.”
With the win, the Central is 4-2 and has exceeded its total number of wins from the 2020-21 season. SSA is 5-1.
The milestone approach was different for each coach. The Central girls knew Duhe needed one more win to reach 800. Three former players from his first Redemptorist were on hand to watch and Duhe was presented with a plaque and a commemorative basketball.
None of the U-High players were aware that Spencer was a so close to his 500th win. The Cubs are 2-1.
“My wife started asking me about it (wins total) late last year because she knew I had to be getting close,” said Spencer, now in his 14th year at UHS. “So I figured it up. She knew I was close when the season started and has been counting.
“The thing that is so gratifying is the fact that I did it at three schools, Live Oak, Runnels and U-High. Lots of great memories and the credit goes to all the players and coaches who have been with me along the way.”