Still upset with the LHSAA’s decision to move its Prep Classic football championships to Natchitoches later this month?
I have three words for you — get over it.
We will miss games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Yesterday, I caught myself saying, “One more win or two more wins and ‘fill in the blank’ goes to the dome.” More than once. Habits are to break.
But there are reasons why moving the games out of a three-day window in New Orleans and on to a four-day schedule at Northwestern State makes sense for 2020 only.
The possibility for new COVID-19 attendance restrictions in Orleans Parish came to pass a day after the LHSAA’s announcement. The Saints are down to 3,000 attendance for home games and limits are being placed on other events.
The move to Natchitoches allows for 4,250 fans (i.e., parents, grandparents, etc.) for each of the nine games, which will help the LHSAA pay its guarantees to the teams.
By moving to a four-day format there should be only one three-game day. That should allow games to be spaced adequately enough to allow two-way travel for fans and teams.
There are questions. Why Natchitoches?
A lower COVID-19 positivity rate allows for a larger number of fans at 25 percent capacity. The artificial turf at Turpin Stadium is built to withstand the rigors of nine games over four days.
Nicholls and Southeastern both have turf but could not offer the same capacity at 25 percent due to stadium size/positivity rates.
There are X-factors. Northwestern hosts the LHSAA’s state cross country meet and the LHSAA staff is familiar with the facilities and the area.
And unlike larger cities, Natchitoches can drum up volunteers and staff to take on the challenge much easier. Lake Charles/Sulphur and Hammond have proven this point for years.
Worried about hotel rooms?
That may not be as big a deal as you think. Because of COVID-19 concerns and costs, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said schools appear less likely to seek hotels.
I know this sounds odd but Baton Rouge area teams that have made the trek to north Louisiana for games this fall have opted to drive up and back.
Most recently, Southern Lab bused to Shreveport for its game with Calvary Baptist Friday and returned home at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Schools are using more buses to maintain social distancing. The distancing and protocols would make hotels more costly and supervision tougher.
These factors are unique and important. And very 2020.
Is this an LHSAA’s power play to take the Prep Classic away from New Orleans?
Not at all. Truth be told, the LHSAA could have made its move earlier like other groups (think Bayou Classic).
The LHSAA held on to the possibility of playing in New Orleans for as long as possible. The plan is to return to the Superdome in 2021.
Consider it a one-year hiatus, much like 2005 when the Prep Classic moved to Shreveport’s Independence Stadium after Hurricane Katrina.
Dome Sweet Dome? We all will love it more next year.
Classification delay
Quarterbacks will look to squeeze passes into a tight window to score touchdowns. But sometimes, the opening is not big enough.
This scenario also helps explain the LHSAA executive committee’s vote to delay reclassification until next year, extending the current districting plan for one more year.
“We had storm damage to 27 parishes and over 200 schools,” Bonine said. “If we tried to do classification in the spring, that would not leave much time for scheduling.
“Along with that, the enrollment numbers would not be accurate. You have a large number of students who are displaced now, but should return to their home school next year.”
The LHSAA’s decision to extend the current classification for 2021-22 keeps district schedules the same but allows for one-year contracts to play new nondistrict opponents.