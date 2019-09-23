Division I-II
1. Dutchtown (12-1): The Division I Griffins continue to roll along; their lone loss was to Division V power Country Day.
2. East Ascension (11-3): It has been an impressive season the Division I Spartans, who play rival St. Amant on Wednesday.
3. Lee (19-2): The Patriots of Division II have won 14 straight matches.
4. Istrouma (12-5): The Division II Indians have put together a solid early season run.
5. St. Amant (6-5) and St. Joseph’s Academy (8-9): The records are not pristine, but the competition has been tough for these traditional powers.
On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, Madison Prep, McKinley.
Division III and below
1. The Dunham School (9-2) and University (11-3): These two Division IV teams have been consistent through the first month of the season.
3. Parkview Baptist (12-3): Like Dunham and U-High, the Eagles play a solid schedule and have excelled so to date.
4. Brusly (10-5): The Division III Panthers added two wins since last week.
5. St. Michael (7-9): The Division III Warriors have taken some lumps but typically use a tough schedule as a springboard to other things.
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, Ascension Christian, The Brighton School, Catholic-PC, St. John.