WATSON — Walker receiver Brian Thomas scored three touchdowns in the second half to pace the Wildcats past Live Oak 27-14 in District 4-5A action Friday night.
Thomas reeled in touchdown passes of 74 and 35 yards from quarterback Ethan McMasters, but it was his special teams play that sealed the win in dramatic fashion for Walker.
Live Oak (5-2, 0-2) attempted to battle back from a 20-14 deficit late in the fourth quarter. The Eagles lined up to try an onside kick with less than a minute to play. Thomas grabbed the ball and raced down the right sideline for a score to dash Live Oak’s hopes.
“He’s just a big playmaker for us,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “This was an exciting district win for us. We’re just really trying to improve from week to week.”
The victory gave the Wildcats (6-1, 2-0) a leg up in the district race after beating Scotlandville, 35-27, last week.
“I thought our defense did a good job tonight and the offense did a great job of keeping the ball out of their hands,” Mahaffey said.
Thomas, who had two touchdown receptions last week, finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards. McMasters rolled up 261 yards on 16-of-20 passing with no interceptions.
The Wildcat defense faltered at the beginning as Live Oak drove 99 yards to score the first touchdown of the game and take the early lead.
Walker punted down to Live Oak’s 1-yard line where the Eagles started their first offensive possession of the game. The hosts used 17 plays to march 99 yards for the score.
Kee Hawkins picked up a first down on a 5-yard gain to keep the drive alive near midfield. Eagle quarterback Rhett Rosevear found sophomore receiver Chase Jones for a 19-yard gain and Hawkins ran for 21 yards to set up his 1-yard score.
But the Wildcat defense buckled down later in the fourth quarter as defensive back Roger Brooks stepped up with three tackles-for-loss.
“The defense had a rough start giving up that first drive,” Mahaffey said. “We were able to make them work for what they got, but from there we did a little better.”
Walker was effective in shutting down Hawkins, Live Oak’s leading rusher. Hawkins gained 88 yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts.
Live Oak coach Brett Beard said the district matchup came down to a matter of wills.
“They just wanted it more,” Beard said. “They out-coached us and out-played us. We’ve got to be better, and that’s on me. We can’t keep making the same mistakes, and we have to start taking advantage of the opportunities when we have them.”